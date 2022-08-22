All Music and the golden age of pop

It is the summer of 2003, I live in Materdei in a house of 80 square meters with my mother and my partner, I have just finished the first high school, this year I will not leave for the holidays. I still look like a child, I am slightly overweight and of course I am still a virgin. I’ve never actually kissed a girl, but no one in class knows. The days pass on a regular basis, as in a GIF of a calendar blown by the wind, marked by the summer programming of the television. I spend the whole morning watching All Music (MTV is too glossy, too American, I don’t understand the shows and the humor: I don’t recognize myself. The rustic graphics and regional TV shades of Rete A reassure me), the afternoon at 15 there is Play.it, a program in which Alessandro Cattelan interviews people in the water parks of northern Italy, appearance “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Get Busy” by Sean Paul, “Baby if you give it to me, I give it to you , I know what you want », Blue, Evanescence, TATU, Aventura’s“ Obsesion ”, 50 cents“ In da club ”. “Milkshake” by Kelis makes me think of school girls a few years older, it is a hormonal precipitation that I cannot bear at an age where it is possible to masturbate even seeing a replica of the Lady in yellow. I don’t change channels during commercials or short teleshopping between one video series and the next: Eminem, Chef Tony and Tesmed are part of the same reality plan.

I never imagined that the songs of that summer would turn out to be so iconic that they could be danced 20 years later at the birthday party of a researcher from Humboldt Universität in Germany, while an anthropologist explains that what we call capitalism is always existed and a philosopher of history talks about eco-fiction. And the speech always ends there: is it the pop that was in its golden age, or us who are nostalgic? Of course, leafing through the lists of the singles released that year, and especially that summer, one is thrilled. And the shock is not absorbed by the fact that the Italian music industry responded to Linkin Park, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera with “The captain’s song” by DJ Francesco, “Xverso” by Tiziano Ferro and “Girls acidelle” by Flaminio Maphia. (to be honest, the best-selling Italian single of 2003 is Giorgia’s “Gocce di memoria”, followed by Vibrations’s “Dedicato a te”).

In the afternoon I wait for my friend M., who lives a few blocks from me, to ring me to go to his house to play a football manager game on the computer. I have a black and gray Alcatel, Omnitel has recently become Vodafone. M. and I stare at the screen for hours, in the background there is the European under 19 in Liechtenstein on Sportitalia. Pazzini’s Italy will win (and Aquilani and Chiellini and Giuseppe Scurto). It is the latest youth trophy earned by the national football team.

One Saturday I try to go to Vomero with my classmates. They tell me that this time I absolutely have to go out with them, that there will also be second-rate girls. I’m wearing a synthetic Puma cap, the Total 90s to play five-a-side football and the yellow Cameroon shirt bought in Rome the year before. The appointment is at the metro near the house in the late afternoon. As soon as I see them, from a distance, I realize that they start laughing at me. The t-shirt I’m wearing is totally covered with midges, I didn’t notice it, never wear yellow in the summer in the city, I can’t let myself be seen by the creatures I most want on the face of the earth like this. They tell me to go and change, I go running home (I’m afraid of being robbed), but I don’t go down anymore, I dance alone in the room the videos that All Music passes, interspersed with the profiles of strangers put in rotation by The Club, the Tinder’s first ancestor (have I ever texted a community member? I don’t remember).

Wednesday, on the other hand, is the day of the sea. There is a special bus that stops in Piazza Arenella and takes you to Capo Miseno. It is frequented mainly by high school students and elderly ladies with their granddaughters. I choose to go there because M. goes there with friends, I am by nature anxious and habitual, it is perhaps the first time I go to the beach without my parents. The boys all wear long Quicksilver or Billabong costumes, the more daring have a Sundek, both the one with the rainbow that surrounds the mid-butt and the one with the flowers, the girls have low-waisted costumes, which are nowhere to be seen anymore. We take a few sunbeds and we pile up on each other, in the water we play seven squash, some of us go into a cave under the mountain where there are couples of older guys touching each other, I see two fucking in the water enough near the shore, in front of everyone, they make light and cautious but unmistakable movements. The lifeguard catches them and they lie down on the bed, continuing to do things under the towel. Sex as something pervasive, very close and unknown, a constant and arcane thought, a coded language. The blinding sun looks like a pupil, the sky the white of the eye, dense as albumen, the earth I walk on is an eyelid, the sea the red-brown liquid of a purulent wound.

There is a correlation between the videos I watch and my days at sea, an arc of possibilities that circumscribes the same imaginary. They are a mass of flesh not yet sexually determined, but penetrated by a profoundly masculine subjectivity that goes beyond the individual dimension and embraces the body of the species, natural language and socio-cultural context. I am not aware of it yet, I continue to watch All Music, to buy Duchesca football shirts, unaware that much of my adult life will depend on the distance I will be able to put between me and that summer in the city of 2003 (the first, not the last), trapped in its constant soundtrack like the roar of the waves, a music that will re-propose itself as farce, nebulized by the screen of irony, in a sandy and even more unstable present. A friend wrote me by e-mail to whom I asked for advice for the piece: “We should stop hunting nymphs, it is rather a question of understanding their language: precisely the roaring of the water hitting the rocks”.