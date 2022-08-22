Alexa Bliss ready for Clash at the Castle: “Drew vs Reigns? Can’t wait”

5 times Women’s Champion, one of the top Superstars in WWE. Alexa Bliss recently returned to Monday Night Raw and is now warming up for WWE Clash at the Castle, the highly anticipated Premium Live Event (the first in 30 years in Europe) scheduled for 7pm Italian time on Saturday 3 September, directly from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and aired on the WWE Network. And Bliss wanted to release some statements before the big event.

WWE Clash at The Castle will take place on Saturday 3 September from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. What should fans expect?

Lots of fun, intense action and a great match card. There are a lot of great stories right now that will lead to Clash at The Castle, especially with our new creative direction. It should be fun.

One of the most important stories unfolding is, of course, that of Drew McIntyre versus Roman Reigns. As a member of the WWE roster, what do you think we can expect from this battle?

I am thrilled to see you. I’ve always been a huge fan of Drew. I think he can face Roman Reigns and what better place than Cardiff? I think it will be a really interesting fight …

As a WWE superstar you can travel the world. What are your favorite places you have visited with WWE and which others would you like to visit?

I love traveling to places where Disney is! Mike Rome and I visited a lot of Disney because we had shows in Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo which was a lot of fun. My favorite place to visit is Australia, even though the flight is very long, I love it. It is beautiful and the food is always very good.

Logan Paul is getting noticed for becoming a full-time WWE Superstar. Is there a celebrity who you think would be a great WWE Superstar and potentially a friend or foe to Alexa Bliss?

I think they must have a great personality. We’ve dealt with Cardi B before, but I think she would make a great WWE Superstar.

The five best Disney movies?

Goofy Movie, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and right now I’m loving Encanto.

