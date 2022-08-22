Alarcón uncovers who sold the match in Cruz Azul and the prize that Televisa gave him

They reveal who sold the game and the prize they received

August 22, 2022 11:30 a.m.

It was just as destroyed, as well as the partiality of the Blue Cross that he couldn’t take it anymore and had no arguments to withstand the thrashing against the team of the Águilas del América. Maybe it was a bad game, but Javier Alarcon uncovered the pot of crickets.

Through his official Facebook account, he did not hesitate to point out that history is repeating itself again with the issue of those sold, who in exchange for favors, harm Cruz Azul and now they have America making fun of that team.

Javier Alarcón raised the scenario as follows. The Cruz Azul has no competition because there are no forwards and at the time, the best seller and responsible for this tragedy has a name and surname, Jaime Ordiales.

Why does Alarcón accuse Ordiales?

The case goes through the following situation. JNathan Rodriguez negotiated his return to Cruz Azul. Jaime Ordiales prevented it and told the board that he should not return. Santiago Baths, manager of América asked Ordiales not to interfere in the negotiation Cabecita América, in exchange for being the national director of Selections. Draw your conclusions.