After 2 years of waiting, famous series actors marry at the same time as J Lo and Ben Affleck

Los Angeles United States.- There is no doubt that this weekend of August 20 was one of the busiest for the celebrity press, since, on the one hand, the wedding of the year, that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckin Georgia, USAwhile, almost at the same time, another couple of actors, who had to postpone their nuptials for 2 years, also celebrated their own ceremonybut in The Angels, California.

Is about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adamsboth histriones are famous for their participation in the series of the abc chain, modern-family. The celebration took place in a romantic vineyard and, thanks to the publications of Instagram of the guests, it can be known that there were several celebrities who appeared in the aforementioned comedy series, among them you can highlight Sofia Vergara50 years old; Jesse Tyler Fergusonof 46; Julie Brown52 and Nolan Gouldof 23.

Sofia Vergara at the wedding of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

For her part, the actress Two crazy women on the run, wild play Y A Modern Farewell did not go alone to partysince, she was accompanied by her son, Manolo Gonzalez, 30 years old, to the celebration. According to Photographs shown by the Colombian actress, it seems that she really enjoyed the celebration, since she could be seen stealing attention with a flirtatious Summer dress and enjoy the evening with those who were his companions for several years.

As mentioned above, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam got engaged in 2019, while their wedding was scheduled for August 2020; However, as everyone knows, the Covid-19 ruined various things during that season, including the nuptials of celebrities, so they had to postpone the date for 2 years, although it seems that, despite everything, the lovebirds made an effort because, at least, the month of the ceremony will not change, which they definitely did.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam

Sources: Tribune