A song, an album and an EP: how is the new music of Red Hot, Cerati and Billie Eilish – Tvshow – 08/22/2022

red hot chili peppers “Tippa My Tongue”

The return of John frusciante to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers continues to deliver good results. After an interesting album like Unlimited Love, published in April, the group was so motivated that they will release another one before the end of the year. Its titled Return of the Dream Canteencomes out on October 14 and can already be heard “Tippa My Tongue”, his first advance.

As if it’s a return to the best of Stadium Arcadium (2006), Flea’s bass lines create the ideal terrain for the rest to launch into a funk-rock that unites wildness and sensuality. Frusciante’s riffs and solo complete the irresistible combo.

Gustavo Cerati “14 Symphonic Episodes”

After so many years of waiting and three promising advances, it was finally published 14 Symphonic Episodesthe live album that Gustavo Cerati recorded in Mexico City in 2002. And the extension of that charming symphonic adventure that was born in 2001 with 11 Symphonic Episodes is even more intense than the original. Just listen to how she pushes her voice to the limit as the orchestra launches into the finale of “telltale heart”, or reviewing the melancholic calm of “Puff“, to check.

The best comes withMan to water”, where he plays with the public while beatboxing is encouraged. Cerati had never sung so well.

billie eilish “Guitar Songs”

Guitar Songs, the new of billie eilishIt is like a return to its beginnings. To the time when he recorded covers with his guitar from his room and uploaded them to YouTube. Mind you, a lot happened in between: she won a few Grammys, released a few hits, and became one of the most celebrated songwriters of the new generation.

After the fury of Happier Than Ever —where she strolled through heavy rock and darker electronica—, Eilish relaxes: Guitar Songs It is the warmest and most minimalist of his work. But that is not synonymous with kindness: with “TV” and “The 30th” he shows that his message does not renounce crudeness.