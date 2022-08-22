A referee wins the WWE 24/7 Championship in Canada

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show under the name sunday stunner from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. The superstars of Monday Night RAW starred in this day, which featured nine matches and the special appearance of the member of the Hall of Fame Trish Stratus.

During the day there was a triple threat for the 24/7 Championship of WWE between Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH and Tamina. Despite the match ending in Brooke’s favor, the wrestler lost her title shortly after her to Nikki thanks to the belt rules.

To the surprise of those present, the referee Shawn Bennett pinned “Almost a Superhero” to become champion for several seconds. Tamina did the same with the officer before falling into the hands of Danawho closed the cycle of exchanges and returned backstage with the title in his possession.

dana brooke ended a reign of 35 days since his victory on WWE RAW on July 18. At the same time, tonight began his seventh reign recognized by WWE. On the other hand, the very brief reign of Shawn Bennett is about the first time that a referee holds a Championship Inside the company.

