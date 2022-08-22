A new viral TikTok theory would change the history of Titanic forever

titanica it is not only a central film in the history of Hollywood but also continues to be seen with passion and interest to this day, in the world of streaming and also in the classic zapping of linear television.

The 1998 classic that won eleven Oscars possesses such magnetism that there is no way to see it one more time without hoping that, on that occasion, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is saved.

The love story between Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) It was the excuse used by director James Cameron to recount the details that took place around the sinking of the ocean liner on April 14, 1912.

Almost 25 years after the premiere of the film, there are still people busy sharing new theories THE NATION

That romantic story was so iconic that today, 24 years after its premiere, still Theories and speculations continue to circulate about what really happened in the plot of the film.

So far, in this almost quarter of a century, multiple interpretations and versions of the story narrated by Cameron have been spread: that it was all part of Rose’s imagination or that Jack is actually a ghost with the sole function of protecting her (that would explain why he doesn’t get on the door if there was room for both of them).

But the most preposterous is the one that has just become viral on the TikTok social network. According to this version, Jack would be responsible for the sinking of the Titanic. At least, in the possible world of the film.

This is stated by a tiktoker who explained that Jack Dawson would be a time traveler with a single goal in mind: save Rose from her suicide attempts. The problem is that, like any traveler in time, his presence changes the course of events causing the crash against the iceberg and the subsequent shipwreck.

A tiktoker went viral with the theory that Jack is a time traveler

The interesting thing is that the tiktoker has sought “proof” to support this theory. It is that the film presents some historical errors that the user of the social network has interpreted as signs that support their own story and that, coincidentally, refer to Jack.

For example, there are two references that would not fit with the present of the story. At one point, Jack talks about riding a roller coaster on the Santa Monica Pier, which wasn’t built until 1916. On the other hand, he refers to fishing in Lake Wissota, a man-made reservoir that wasn’t built until 1917.

That is, artifacts that had not been built and memories of places that did not yet exist in 1912. In addition, his physical makeup wasn’t quite right either: Jack was carrying a 1940s army bag and sporting a 1930s haircut.

It is incredible that almost 25 years after the premiere of the film, there are those who cling to these details to tell the possible story that the director, in some reality, wanted to narrate. Nevertheless, Taking into account that James Cameron is such a detailed director, the alleged errors may not be and perhaps all these theories are not so absurd.