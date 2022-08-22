7 curiosities of Reiner Braun that you did not know

We show you some of the things you may not know about the wielder of the Armored Titan in Shingeki no Kyojin.

The big problem of Paradis has always been the Titans, and of course, everything went from bad to worse when they managed to cross the wall, destroying everything in its path and it is here that we first see one of the main enemies of the island, the Armored Titan. Later, it is discovered that along with his partner Bertolt, Reiner Braun was one of the infiltrators in the Survey Corpsand was responsible for many of the misfortunes that happened.

Throughout the anime this Braun has evolved in an interesting way, and it is that it has some very shocking details about its history and all the things it has had to do. East is the favorite character of the creator of Singeki no Kyojin, Hajime Isayama, and, therefore, Reiner is someone who has a lot of background, so we explain some of the most striking things about this Marleyan who has become vice-commander of the Warriors of Marley unit.

All nations from Attack on Titan: Eldia, Marley, Liberio, Hizuru and more

The meaning of Reiner Braun’s name

Reiner has the meaning “army” either “great adviser”which refers to your job and how to act like a leader before Bertolt and Annie. In addition, he defines very well his trajectory as a soldier since he was a child, since he was always in the course to become the Armored Titan.

Reiner’s design is inspired by various celebrities

When Hajime Isayama was designing Reiner, he was mainly inspired by the James Francis Ryan character traits (played by Matt Damon) from the 1998 movie Saving Private Ryan. Additionally, he was inspired by the eyes and eyebrows of the former soccer player David Beckham and other characteristics of a close friend.

The Armored Titan is based on the wrestler Brock Lesnar.

Professional wrestler Brock Lesnar was the inspiration for creating the shape and design of the Armored Titan. Currently, he is part of the WWE and has been a champion many times during his long career. His physical build is large and tough, while his way of fighting is rough because of its heavy weightthus being a good candidate to base the Armored Titan from Attack on Titan.

Reiner Braun could be homosexual

It is hinted that Reiner is possibly homosexual in one conversation with Ymir during chapter 38, but it is something that is also contradicted because it is also suggested that he has feelings for Historia. In fact, chapter 46, Reiner comments that he would like to marry her and that he and Ymir have the same goal with Historia. However, this could be a way of manipulating Ymir into agreeing to give the Jaw Titan power, so his sexuality has not been clarified.

Reiner did anything to keep his identity hidden.

Reiner always did everything for the sake of his mission, he had even reached threatening their peers to make them comply with their orders. So much was Reiner’s effort that in chapter 96 he had declared that he wanted to join the Military Police to track down the king and get the power of the Founding Titan.

On the other hand, when the team was sheltering at Wall Rose’s Utgard Castle, Ymir gets a can of fish that it has a label with strange symbols that only she understands, but Reiner could also read it, only he was faking it to preserve his identity.

Psychological problems of Reiner Braun

For Reiner, being a warrior was something that was redemptive due to the lack of affirmation and protection from his father, who abandoned him with his mother when he was just a child to avoid being executed for having an illegal relationship with an Eldiana. The hatred of this close being was something difficult for Reiner, even in the year 845, after being recruited as a warrior of Marley, went to look for his father and again despised him for his lineage.

Because of this, he did whatever it took to become someone “honorable” to fulfill those expectations of his father, something he should never have done because he ended up giving him more importance than necessary. Reiner had insecurities at first, but over time he gradually evolved to become that warrior you longed foralthough this brought with it several problems that would influence him psychologically.

Dissociative identity disorder

Due to circumstances, after his childhood best friend Marcel Galliard passed away, Reiner despised himself for thinking he wasn’t a warrior worthy of the Armored Titan, so much so that he wished he had died instead of his partner. This generated a low self-esteem, but beyond that, adapted Marcel’s personality itself as a method of defense, so it had Signs of Dissociative Identity Disorderalso known as Multiple Personality Disorder, and although it was not something advanced, it confirmed the following symptoms:

Dispositive Amnesia: for forgetting his Marleyan past when Marco was eaten after being responsible for it. Also when Bertolt had to explain to him who he was because he didn’t remember anything that had happened.

for forgetting his Marleyan past when Marco was eaten after being responsible for it. Also when Bertolt had to explain to him who he was because he didn’t remember anything that had happened. Depersonalization: Feeling disconnected from yourself.

It could be said that It has two personalities his main one is that boy with insecurities, calm and honest, and the other one that would be referenced from Marcel, serious, cold, direct and ruthless. In the final season, Reiner seems to have further developed this disorder because his relatives comment that he is a totally different person, but it is not known exactly how he changed.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Reiner is another character who suffers from insomnia and recurring nightmares at night that remind him of his childhood and near-death moments. This is due to a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the wars he has lived through and the job he has as a soldier in Marley, but also because he has assumed some responsibility for those around him, that is why he always puts others first before himself. His experiences have led him to develop anxiety, depression, fear, anger, frustration and suicidal thoughts.

murdered people

Unknown Shifting Titan: ate the exporter of the Armored Titan in Pure Titan state to acquire its power.

ate the exporter of the Armored Titan in Pure Titan state to acquire its power. Unknown Soldier of the Survey Corps: Reiner stabbed a soldier who discovered him when he was hiding inside the wall.

Reiner stabbed a soldier who discovered him when he was hiding inside the wall. Middle Eastern Soldiers: the Armored Titan takes out a large number of Middle Eastern soldiers to take out Fort Slava’s defenses.

indirect murders

Marco Bott : Reiner forces Annie to remove Marco Bott’s 3D maneuvering equipment so that he can be eaten by a Pure Titan after discovering their identities.

: Reiner forces Annie to remove Marco Bott’s 3D maneuvering equipment so that he can be eaten by a Pure Titan after discovering their identities. Inhabitants of the Maria Wall: When the Armored Titan destroyed the gate of the wall Maria, many Pure Titans entered to eat countless innocent inhabitants.

Attack on Titan: 5 things about Eren Jeager’s Attack Titan you didn’t know