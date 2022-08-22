6 celebrity tequilas you’re going to love or hate!

These versions of famous tequilas will make you debate if they are really worth it or if you just keep them away from your cellar.

If you are a fan of tequila, we have a very special selection for you, but without a doubt they have options that you can love and hate. These versions of famous tequilas They will make you debate if they are really worth it or if you just move them away from your cellar. Discover more about this famous drink in the following note and, if you venture to try them, tell us what you think!

CASAMIGOS – GEORGE CLOONEY

Though George Clooney He sold his tequila brand to Diageo in 2017, earning him more than a billion dollars, making him the highest-paid actor. Casamigos it’s a tequila ultra-premium that arose from a visit to Mexico, in which together with his friend Rande Gerber – Cindy Crowford’s husband – he was born because of his taste for this acclaimed drink.

WEBSITE: www.diageo.com

NOBLE HOUSE – CARLOS SANTANA

Noble House Tequila It is the distillate with which Carlos Santana began his love for this drink, since this tequila was produced in the Pueblo Mágico Tequila – Jalisco – by Pepe Hermosillo and Carlos Hernández, who have owned the company since 1996. What makes this so characteristic tequila is the aging in barrels of brandy over 50 years old, which undoubtedly gives it distinctive and sophisticated notes that are worth trying.

WEBSITE: ultimatesantana.com

TEQUILA 818 – KENDALL JENNER

One of the famous tequilas more controversial is the Kendall Jennerwhich was conceived in anonymity until its launch in 2021. This tequila made with agave Weber Blue has elegant notes on the palate and, despite criticism, Tequila 818 broke record in stores with sold-out units and various international orders that have made it one of the most popular on the market.

Website: drink818.com

THE POSTER – DADDY YANKEE

Between the famous tequilas that stand out for their popularity is El Cartel de Daddy Yankee, one of the distillates with the highest demand in the market. This tequila has golden flakes that are always suspended, which makes it super instagrammable; In addition, it has another version of white tequila which is made with the hearts of agave weber, the latter with notes of white pepper.

WEBSITE: elcarteltequila.es

TERAMANA – DWAYNE JOHNSON ‘THE ROCK’

teraman It’s the actor’s tequila Dwayane Johnson, which is produced through self-sustaining processes within two distilleries in Mexico. Its traditional processes and support for local communities have positioned ‘La Roca’ as one of the most important entrepreneurs in this beverage market.

WEBSITE: teremana.com

FIVECHORO – MICHAEL JORDAN

fivechoir it is the extra aged tequila that was born from a mistake, well Michael Jordan he booked his table wrong at a restaurant and as he expected he talked to the owner about tequila, a conversation from which his idea of ​​partnering and creating the best tequila on the market came about The name of this drink is inspired by the five partners that make up the company which distributes the distillate.

WEBSITE: sipwhiskey.com