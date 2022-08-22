5 months after the lawsuit with Chris Rock, Will Smith would be ready to make a crucial decision

Los Angeles United States.- Last March, the brilliant artistic career of Will Smith he backhanded after he got up to slap the comedian Chris Rockin front of the astonished gaze of hundreds of celebrities during the last broadcast of the oscars. Yes, at first, many thought it was part of the show, the truth is that this was not the case. It seems that the actor of king richard he was upset after the standupero launched a joke on alopecia of his wife, Jaddahafter asking if he would star in the new installment of G.I. Jane.

During the following months, the histrion of men in black disappeared from the social networksthis is because it was bombarded with thousands of messages, in Twitterabout what happened that infamous night, while in real life little was known about the actor, beyond his fate in The academyas well as a trip he made to the Indiafrom then on it was all small sightings, but everything changed 1 month ago, when he posted a video on his account Instagramwhere he formally apologized to the actor from They are like children.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock

Just last Friday, August 19, Smith shared a video on the application of the multicolored camerawhere far from appearing him, you can see a baby gorillatrying to get someone’s attention ape larger, it is possible that this clip was a kind of test for the actor, who made this post to see what the reaction of the people was. He was probably pleasantly surprised to see that in less than 42 hours his video had more than 1 million views. likesincluding one of the Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia.

Will Smith Photography

About 24 hours later, Smith posted a new clip of himself terrified after finding a tarantula in his Mansion. This fact was taken in a pleasant way by more than 63 million followers of him, so it is likely that the actor of Seven souls, Looking for happiness Y Independence Day has returned, permanently, to use their social networks, something that could be pleasant for more than one person.

Will Smith terrifies himself with a tarantula

