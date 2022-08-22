4 mind-blowing streaming movies about unexplained alien invasions

One of the great events of the summer is here. One that, in addition to being spectacular, reflects on the great events, the exploitation of the immediate impact and the impossibility of controlling animals or immense phenomena and the fear that this generates. All of this can be found in ‘Nope’, the new film by a Jordan Peele who remains as one of the authors of the moment.

Peele articulates all of this around a story of alien invasions, which again draws from ‘The Twilight Zone’ schemes. To continue this new great phenomenon of the summer, we have dived into the different streaming platforms and rescued four great visitors from outer space movies more or less linked to this great film.

‘The enigma of another world’ (‘The Thing from Another World’, 1951)





Address: Christian Nyby. Distribution: Margaret Sheridan, Kenneth Tobey, Robert Cornthwaite, Douglas Spencer, James R. Young.

An absolute classic produced by Howard Hawks and that John Carpenter could not resist doing a remake (which to top it off is one of the best films in history). But it is impossible not to talk about alien invasions without mentioning this film by Christian Nyby, since his good management of tension and intrigue in the face of the unknown It has made it an essential of classic horror and science fiction.

‘The War of the Worlds’ (‘The War of the Worlds’, 1953)





Address: ByronHaskin. Distribution: Gene Barry, Ann Robinson, Les Tremayne, Henry Brandon, Robert Cornthwaite.

In the same league as the previous one when it comes to being a horror and science fiction classic, as well as one of the most ambitious portraits of the arrival of aliens. It is true that some of his decisions are seen in hindsight as very archetypal and unpolished, but there are really spectacular moments for the time. A remarkable adaptation of the HG Wells classic from which Peele has undoubtedly taken some lessons.

‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977)





Address: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Francois Truffaut, Cary Guffey.

It could be argued that there is another Spielberg film, like ‘Jaws’ itself, that has influenced Peele’s film more. But even Peele himself can’t resist winking at this sci-fi gem through the sound design. A incredible film about contact with the unknown, obsession and curiosity for visitorsled by a masterful Spielberg who was beginning to show signs of maturity and classicism while continuing to revolutionize commercial cinema.

‘Signs’ (‘Signs’, 2002)





Address: M. Night Shyamalan. Distribution: Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Cherry Jones, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin.

As Peele’s career progresses, more connections can be made between him and Shyamalan. Which links ‘Nope’ with ‘Señales’ in more than one aspect, both films about invasions and contacts with aliens that are approached in an unconventional way, although really accessible thanks to their good dramatic sense and showmanship. M. Night’s film is also very interested in exploring how we process images and planetary events, being one of his most emotionally compelling films of his career.

