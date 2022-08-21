Xiaomi updates its Compass app with important improvements

We are used to Xiaomi incorporating small improvements in each update of its MIUI system. In the latest released beta version of its ROM for China, we have learned that Xiaomi has updated the Compass application with important improvements.

Although it is probably one of the applications that you use the least directly, you may only access it to calibrate it when Google Maps asks you to, the compass app is a swiss army knife inside our smartphone.

This application not only helps us to know where the north is, the Xiaomi Compass app also allows us to use many of our smartphone’s sensors such as the gyroscope to check if an object is level or the atmospheric pressure.

From the MIUI 13 beta version 22.8.3 The Compass app has been updated to version 13.1.1.1, with a new user interface design. This new version makes better use of the space by showing the values ​​on the screen directly and allowing us to copy them to use them later in other apps on our smartphone.

At the moment it is only available in the beta version but we hope that in future updates that Xiaomi launches globally it will incorporate this improvement.

