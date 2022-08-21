WWE SmackDown: Speculation with the return of Sarah Logan – Trish Stratus on Raw

– During the broadcast of the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Viking Raiders held a funeral for what happened in recent weeks with the members of New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. In the video, which you can see at the top, a third member can be seen, although we cannot discover his identity. However, everything seems to indicate that it is sarah logan, who is Erik’s real life wife. for now, It has not been confirmed that Logan will return to WWEalthough with Triple H in charge it is more than likely that it will end up happening.

– Today is the birthday of Gunther. The WWE Intercontinental Champion turns 35, he was born on August 20, 1987 in Vienna, Austria. He also celebrates the birthday of commentator Byron Saxton (41) and Aalyah Mysterio (21).

– Trish Stratus will be present at the next Monday Night Raw show, which will air on Monday from Toronto, Ontario. “Trish Stratus will appear on Raw this Monday in Toronto. Who says the “stratusfaction” has to stop at this weekend’s live events in Ontario, Canada?” WWE wrote in the official press release. Stratus will be present this weekend at the WWE live shows that will take place in Canada.

– WWE has confirmed that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will appear next week on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast. Both were part of a promotion that aired this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

– WWE has published a video recorded behind the scenes where The Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) approach MaxxIne to show her love. As MaxxIne leaves, (Angel and Humberto comment that they are better than ‘the others’, referring to Mansoor and MACE. You can watch the video below.

