WWE SmackDown 1200 August 19, 2022: coverage and results

Tonight we will once again enjoy the minute by minute of Friday Night SmackDown which will be broadcast live from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. If you want to read the coverage live, go to the bottom of the news and extend the live report.



Episode Summary

As commentators introduce the 1,200th episode of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey He crosses in front of them from the public and takes control of the ring. The competitor demands to annul her suspension and be able to return to action. adam pearce appears and several guards approach Ronda, who manages to quickly dispatch them. Leaving the ring, two policemen Rousey arrested and escorted to a backstage patrol.

– Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) defeat Natalya and Sonya Deville in the women’s pairs tournament. Dolin gets the upper hand against Natalya before being outmatched by her rivals. Jacy attacks at ringside and together they launch their opponents against the steel steps. Toxic Attraction punish Sonya until Natalya manages to take over. The Canadian gets the upper hand until Dolin takes her foot at ringside. Dolin relieves sim that Natalya finds out about her and Jacy catches her rival for the count of three.



Toxic Attraction will face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez next week for a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.



Roman Reigns Y sami zayn They talk backstage. The latter clarifies to his “Tribal Chief” that he wishes to obtain the Intercontinental Championship to carry it on behalf of The Bloodline. Reigns doesn’t care, and gives Kevin Owens a message clarifying that he “doesn’t owe anyone anything”.



Maximum Male Models they make an appearance in the center of the ring. The promo is interrupted by hit-row, who start a physical altercation in front of the public. The musicians outdo the ma.ce and man.soor models and chase the Dupri brothers backstage.



Karrion Kross and Scarlett they speak in a pre-recorded promo. Kross states that his firing took him away from the position for which he was destined, and that Drew McIntyre was only wrongly chosen as “a replacement”.

– Sheamus defeats Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin in a fatal 5-way. Sami Zayn pleases the Montreal public and beats Ricochet for several moments. The rest of his rivals stop a count of three before the commercial break. The five men spread out at ringside exchanging blows. Corbin dispatches several in the ring and runs into Moss, whom he easily launches out of the ring. Sheamus manages to knock Corbin down and finds the lead in the fight. Sami escapes from Sheamus’s chest blows with a Guillotine and applies the Blue Thunderbomb to Ricochet and Madcap. Zayn is caught with the “Celtic Warrior” in height for a White Noise and Ricochet corners his rivals while the native of Canada is taken backstage. Madcap, Corbin and Ricochet star in a high combination of Powerbomb and Neckbreaker. The four involved maintain the exchange until Sami Zayn enters the ring in pain. He applies an Enzuigiri to Ricochet followed by the Helluva Kick, but Corbin stops him. Sheamus intercepts the latter with a Brogue Kick and wins the fight.



Sheamus will face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.



The Viking Raiders they celebrate their latest victories in the middle of a forest. After a few words encouraging the team, Ivar and Erik proceed to burn a coffin that symbolizes The New Day.

– Liv Morgan defeats Shotzi. Shotzi manages to keep up with the action in the first moments. He lands a DDT between the ropes that drives Liv to the edge of the ring before the commercial break. The champion escapes from the shoulders of her rival while she complains in pain about her arm. Shotzi hooks her in a Suplex, but her rival escapes for a brief second and receives the Oblivion before the count of three.

After the fight, Shayna Baszler appears and attacks the champion from behind. Morgan is left in pain in the ring while Baszler runs away from her watching her.



Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet Announced for next week. It is also confirmed the appearance of Trish Stratus in the next RAW.

Commentators confirm that Ronda Rousey was released from Montreal prison after posting bail for her attack on guards.



Roman Reigns makes his entrance to the ring and asks for recognition from the Montreal public. He admits not appearing all the time, but many people have taken advantage of it to say stupid things. He bills himself as the face of WWE, and accuses Drew of lying since he was unable to defeat Brock Lesnar in “THE” WrestleMania main event.Drew McIntyre He interrupts Roman and accuses him of not deserving his championships. He sees fear in “The Tribal Chief’s” eyes not being The Usos or Paul Heyman on his side, and promises that he will use that fear to “give WWE back his titles.” The two men exchange blows in the ring. Roman Reigns is saved from a kick thanks to Sami Zayn’s interference. Claymore at the head of Reigns! Drew McIntyre celebrates before the Montreal public with the two belts in his hands to close the show.

to see all WWE SmackDown videos You have to press the button at the top right of the YouTube video box that we provide below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries