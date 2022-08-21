WWE continues to plan a return to TV-14 programming

In the middle of last month, news surprised WWE fans, when various media reported that Monday Night Raw was going to have a TV-14 rating on its broadcast on USA Network. However, although the news was denied shortly after, it made the company’s intentions clear.



Andrew Zaryanjournalist of Wrestling Observer, was the first to publish the news. After the change of plans, Zarian pointed out that the idea of ​​returning to a TV-14 classification was still alive and that the memorandum received by WWE staff – and that in the end was the source of the news – was shipped prematurely by the company.

Everything seems to indicate that WWE wants to leave the PG Era behind, although it is still unknown when it will take place. In this sense, Bryan Álvarez wanted to offer an update on the subject at F4WOnline.com, giving as an example the songs edited in some of the company’s shows, such as the recent NXT Heatwave, where WWE silenced the public every time they sang “Holy Shit”.

“Honestly, one of the reasons they wanted to move to TV-14 was because they were tired of having to edit those songsAlvarez said.

The WWE product was primarily aimed at younger viewers in the early 1990s. However, by the end of the decade, the decision was made to change the rating to TV-14which allowed them to develop more daring stories aimed at a teenage and adult audience.

In 2008, the company again made a series of changes to its television product, with the aim of reaching a younger audience again. In this way began the so-called “Era PG”where violence, insults and sexual content were reduced.

Although for the company said era ended in 2013 or 2014, many fans consider that the “PG Era” continues todaysince the changes introduced in 2008 are still in effect.

In the meantime, and although the product is not expected to return to the “Attitude Era” days, a TV-14 rating would allow them to get rid of certain rules and restrictions regarding stories and promos.

