WWE continues the story between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at house shows

sami zayn came to the aid of Roman Reigns at WWE’s last live event in Ottawa, Canada. The master strategist has been doing everything he can to earn Roman Reigns’ trust in recent months. He made significant progress when he had a long talk with the Chief of the Tribe on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE’s last live event took place in Ottawa, Canada. The show was led by a huge triple threat match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. The fight faced Reigns, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.



The match was marred by interference from Butch and Ridge Holland.. The duo attacked Reigns and McIntyre, but Sami Zayn came to Reigns’ rescue before they could inflict more damage. He helped Reigns fend off the attackers, shortly after which The Chief of the Tribe scored a victory to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Notably Roman Reigns will face off against Drew McIntyre at the Premium Live Event, WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will take place in Wales. Until very recently, the bets regarding the combat were in favor of Drew McIntyrebut in recent weeks they have turned 180 degrees and now they predict the victory of The Tribal Chief.

