WWE Clash at The Castle: Gunther is the favorite for the fight for the Intercontinental Championship

Clash at The Castle is the next WWE Premium Live Event that will take place on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. The bookmakers begin to point out the Confirmed Fight Favorites and in this news we will provide an update.

In the last hours the figures of the fight for the Intercontinental Championship have been added. Gunther, the current champion, is the favorite to win the match. Also, unlike our last post, Seth Rollins is the favorite for his match against Riddle.

Below, we review the odds for each match, marking the favorite to win in bold.



WWE Clash of The Castle 2022 Betting



WWE Unified Championship



Roman Reigns (-160) vs. Drew McIntyre (+120)



SmackDown Women’s Championship



Liv Morgan (-140) vs. Shayna Baszler (+250)



6-Women Tag Team Match



Team Bayley (-450) vs. Team Bianca Belair (+275)



Intercontinental Championship



Gunther (-600) vs. Shamus (+350)

Riddle (+120) vs. seth rollins (-160)

Remember that negative odds indicate how much money you have to bet to get a profit of 100 dollars. the smaller the number, the less money you earn and the more favored the fighter is. On the other hand, positive odds indicate the profit corresponding to a $100 bet. The higher the number, the less favorite the fighter is.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.