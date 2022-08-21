Will Smith’s scare when seeing a tarantula

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 08/21/2022 12:39 p.m.

Will Smith shows off a tarantulaInstagram Will Smith

few days after Will Smith apologize to Chris Rock for the slap at the Oscars, the actor has hit the scare of his life when he found a tarantula just a few meters from him. In fact, he let his oldest son, Trey, get rid of the creature. The actor has shared the scene that both lived on his Instagram account.

Will Smith and his son Trey caught the tarantula

“What the hell. It’s a big spider”, is heard to say to Will Smith in the clip that he himself has published, while jump on a chairgetting as far away from the creature as possible.

“Is a tarantula“, says his eldest son Trey. “You have to get that out of here,” she asks him, encouraging him: “Come on, you’re young and strong and you can take a sting”

As can be seen in the video, Trey solves the situation by placing a crystal bowl on top of the tarantula while his father screams. At this point, the actor gets down from the chair to help his son. “We take turns because we’re a team,” he says.

Finally, manage to catch the spider putting a sheet of paper under the bowl, before using a kind of wooden base.

Before freeing her, Will Smith picks up the spider for a closer look. “It’s the biggest spider we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Trey tells him, to which the actor replies that he doesn’t like it “at all.”