Will Smith returns to social media ‘his own way’ after Oscars slap

It could not be otherwise. Will Smith has reappeared on social networks ‘in his own way’, that is, in the most comical way, after that slap in the face that the actor gave to the comedian Chris Rock at the last Oscars gala and that served him so that the Academy Hollywood will veto him for 10 years. The protagonist of films such as ‘I am a legend’ or ‘The Williams method’ returns little by little to normality since he also had to enter a clinic due to stress.

In the video published by Will Smith with which he has reappeared after months of public silence, it is observed in images, accompanied by a label that says “Me trying to re-enter social networks”, a small gorilla touching the back of a older gorilla, generating in the latter an anger that leads him to chase the little ape. The publication already has more than a million and a half ‘likes’.

The American’s previous publication was the apology for the blow given to Chris Rock on March 27 «I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was wrong and I was out of place. I am ashamed and my actions do not represent the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

The 53-year-old actor claimed that “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive.” «My behavior last night, during the Oscar Awards’ -he continues- was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was hard to take and I reacted emotionally.”

However, Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years or the most important film awards on the planet or any event – film series, charity galas or other types of projects related to the seventh art – organized by the institution “in person or virtually”. What the Academy did not clarify is whether Smith will be eligible for a nomination. A decision that “accepts” and “respects” the actor.