Will Smith appears back on Instagram with joke post, after months of self-censorship after the Oscars

The famous Hollywood actor, Will Smithhas been the center of criticism and controversy for months, after he let himself be dominated by feelings and slapped Chris Rock in full award ceremony of the Oscar, after considering that Rock crossed a line “respect” when joking with the physical appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith., who suffers from alopecia.

The attitude adopted by Smithmade it worthy of all the headlines the following day and an immediate trend on social networks, being described since then as a ‘hero’ for some and an ‘executioner’ for others, which is why the celebrity who accumulates numerous performances in the world of cameras, decided to step aside and censored himself from the networks, apparently , trying to get away a little from the remarks, however, this Friday, August 19, the actor gave his first sign of return on Instagram, with a funny post.

The publication that already accumulates more than one million likes It seems to be an acceptance ceremony for the actor, who also made multiple positive comments in what would be the first appearance of netizens. Smith on lnstagram, where he does not post anything allusive to apologies.

The content that precedes this joke video are publications made with an exclusive focus of forgiveness, to the world, to the followers, to the Academy and especially to the comedian, Chris Rock, whom Smith He addresses his statement and says: “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Followers reaction to new post

It could be said that users opened the doors wide for the return to Instagram of the protagonist of the ‘Prince of Bel-Air’, netizens applauded his return and some of the comments he received were these:

Like #Nike bro “Just do it” #WelcomeBackWelcomeBACKWS/ Veneeeeee backkkkkkkkk❤️!!!/ One moment can’t erase 30+ years of goodwill, put on your jersey and get back in the game/ Man you’re good, we love you.”

It is expected that this will be one of the many new publications that the actor made, who could say that he has already verified that the public also knows how to forgive.