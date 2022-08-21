Will Smith and freedom of expression

Throughout the world, the sad scene starring the American actor Will Smith at the Oscar awards ceremony last Sunday, March 27, was broadcast and which has once again opened the debate on the scope of freedom of expression and its link with the famous and oft-quoted words of provocation (fighting words) which aim to hurt and incite or provoke a certain reaction, usually violent, of that person or that group that listens to them because it is content that offends, annoys or shocks them.

Multiple questions circulate around this event such as: a) if freedom of expression allows mockery, ridicule, sarcasm or irony as its essential content when we refer to another person; b) if freedom of expression with that content assumes the same standard for public persons as for any other person; c) if freedom of expression actually supports a discourse that has the purpose of provoking reactions in the audience, including reactions of a certain violent nature or even; d) if the violent speech is supported by the same freedom of expression.

The above questions have been formulated in multiple cases around the world that give us possible interpretations to give specific answers.

In principle, there is not a single judicial ruling, interpretation, law or international standard that justifies or accepts violence as part of freedom of expression.

In fact, not only violence but speech that incites violence are understood as speech not protected from freedom of expression. Similarly, it should be noted that international standards on the matter explain that public persons, unlike private persons, have a greater degree of exposure to freedom of expression and therefore rights such as privacy, one’s own image or The right to honor is diminished – not extinguished – and therefore these people do not defend them every time their name, image or activities are in the hands of public opinion.

In this sense, the mockery or satire of public figures is framed within the speeches specially protected by freedom of expression. Moreover, the shocking, annoying, offensive or hurtful speech in the public space regarding public figures is supported by our consecrated freedom. Thus, the Supreme Court of the United States in its famous case Snyder vs. Felps has referred that “said freedom can cause tears, actions or inflict large doses of suffering, but speech must be protected, even if it causes a lot of pain.” Similarly, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has adequately supported the idea that in the public debate, freedom of expression supports the qualities of speech mentioned above. For its part, our Supreme Court has even stated that “it is precisely in the expressions that may offend, shock, disturb, annoy, unsettle or upset where freedom of expression is most valuable.”

It is clear that making fun of a person in public always has that dose of humiliation, but when it comes to public people or with a certain degree of popularity who have additionally exposed their private lives systematically and constantly to public opinion, it is worth asking ourselves if the claim to said expression is adequate and even more so if the claim is manifested in the way in which it was made.

At least, we know that from the international standards of freedom of expression the speech by the comedian is supported by said freedom and the actor’s completely disproportionate reaction does not find any justification channel within democratic societies.