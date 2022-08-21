Will Calista Flockhart Join ‘Ally McBeal’ Return?

There is no doubt, looking back is fashionable and this, in the field of television, translates to reboot form. In this way, after ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Queer as Folk’, ‘And Just Like That’ and its confirmed second season, in addition to the rumored (unconfirmed) series on ‘Friends’, with Lisa Kudrow putting a condition to the reboot and ‘Girls’ with Lena Dunham at the helm of the project for HBO Max, will be joined the future sequel to the legendary ‘Ally McBeal’.

Let’s remember that ‘Ally McBeal’, one of the best series of lawyers and trials, pure essence of the 90s, narrated in a drama and comedy key the story of a romantic and dreamy lawyer (Callista Flockhart) who starts working at ‘Cage & Fish’, a law firm where her ex-boyfriend Billy also works (Gill Bellows), married to Georgina Thomas (Courtney Thorne-Smith) who, to Ally’s despair, also works at the office. In addition, they completed the distribution Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, and Lucy Liunext to a Robert Downey Jr. in his wildest time, which cost him the dismissal of the series and a bad reputation that, even years later, would lead Kevin Feige himself to confess that signing Robert Downey Jr. was a risk for the MCU.

Fox20th Century Studios

Now, through Deadline, and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the end of the original series, we know that ABC is developing a sequel to the quirky series -in which we could witness the wishes, desires and frustrations that went through McBeal’s head, dancing baby included-, that on this occasion it would have a black protagonist who would replace the main characterplayed for five seasons by the famous Calista Flockhart.

In this way, the new version of Ally McBeal will focus on a young woman who joins the current law firm ‘Cage & Fish’ (Will it follow the quirky John Cage “Poundcake” brought to life by Peter MacNicol?) right out of law school. It looks like, this character would also be the daughter of Ally’s old roommate, Renee, played by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.

Fox20th Century Studios

Despite asking us What happened to Calista Flockhart?, the producers they have not forgotten his most celebrated role (and with which he won a Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award, among other recognitions) and talks have begun with the actress to reprise her role and also works as an executive producer.

Karin Gist, known for her scripts in series such as the long-running ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Revenge’, both on Disney+, as well as showrunner of ‘Our Kind of People’ and ‘Mixed-ish’, will write the pilot and will also act as executive producer. Although the creator of the original series, David E. Kelley, would not be involved in the new series, it would have his approval, since he went so far as to affirm that if the series returned, his wish would be for a woman to write it. . Said and done.