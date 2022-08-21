Who is Jessica Abouchain, the femme fatale of ATAV 2

With an imposing figure and talent that can be discovered with the naked eye, at 8 years old Jessica Abouchain She started taking dance classes. At 16, she started theater and, at 18, she began singing studies.

With a great career in musical theater, he was part of the cast of Chorus Line, the musical directed by Ricky Pashkus that made him feel like he was already living a dream. After a long journey through the Buenos Aires tables, she will now be part of the phenomenon ATAV 2on the screen of eltrece.

Work is not new for Jessica, since at 16 she taught dance classes. Shortly after, she began to participate in the musical circuit in the off until, after an audition process, she was chosen to integrate the ensemble of hairspray, in the version led by Enrique Pinti. It was his first commercial musical.

Jessica Abouchain has a long history in theater (Photo: Courtesy Jessica Abouchain).

Later they happened Swing Time, Young Frankenstein, mamma mia, priscilla, the queen of the desert Y Sugar. He also got the opportunity of TV, when he joined ShowMatch for 3 years, as part of the team of dancers. She was part of the hostthe Pol-ka and Fox Internacional series starring Adrián Suar and now he is the one who has summoned it again for the second season of Argentina: land of love and revenge.

What is the second season of “ATAV” going to be about?

The story takes place after the return to democracy. The city is the meeting place for the descendants of the Moretti families (Aldo Moretti and Polaca, played by Gonzalo Heredia and China Suarez) and Salvat (Bruno Salvat and Lucia Morel, played by Albert Baró and Delfina Chávez), who had starred in the first season.

Despite the changes, nothing will be easy for the characters, who They must fight for love, the search for truth and for their rights. There will be betrayals, disappointments, revenge, hatred, passions and loves, in a country advancing towards freedom. The fiction will pay tribute to comic capos and vedettes of the time. Along with Andrea Rincon, Jessica Abouchain prepares to wear the typical feathers of the time.

A movie: Labyrinth

A series: Sex and the City

A TV show: vulnerable

A book: The path of the artistby Julia Cameron

A social network: Twitter

A meal: anyone who does my old

A drink: Coke

A place in the world: New York

A pending trip: Greece

A taste: Know places of snacks

An actor: Robert DeNiro

An actress: Kate Winslet and Jessica Lange

A journalist: Laura Ufal

A tweeter: @MercedesFunes

A musician: Fito Paez

A band/singer: Beyoncé

An idol: my brother Leo

a diva: Liza Minelli

A familiar: All! My family is my great support

A header phrase: “It’s not that I want to leave, it’s that I don’t know how to be here anymore”

Good news: Health

A language: English

Gossip: everyone who talks to each other at the table with my friends (laughs)

A prediction: get on the charts internationally

A song: “Maybe this time”, by Cabaret

A skill: organize (I’m Virginia)

A vice: love

A fear: the absence

A lie: the alarm that I postpone 3 times

a downfall: the fries and trying on clothes

A game: Act

A search: meet me, grow personally, be flexible, modify myself, become the artist I always dreamed of

An OCD: check if i closed the door

A problem: irreverence

A pending account: extended vacations with my boyfriend

A dream: I am fulfilling them