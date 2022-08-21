While JLo and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding, Jennifer Garner did the grocery shopping

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They continue to enjoy their marriage, this time with a much more planned and opulent ceremony, compared to the wedding officiated in Las Vegas more than a month ago, and although the list of famous guests was long, Jennifer Garnerthe ex wife of the actor did not appear at the weddingInstead, he dedicated Saturday afternoon to stocking the pantry.

JLo and Ben were married on July 16, without anyone noticing it, since after their separation in 2004 and when they resumed their relationship, the couple has been much more reserved when it comes to revealing intimate details, because at the time indicated that living their love publicly affected commitment.

On their wedding day in Las Vegas, “Bennifer” (as their fans call them) were about to find the chapel closed and although their engagement was consummated, there was no Elvis Presley to give them his blessing. However, the couple was very happy and, after marrying in secret, they undertook a trip to Paris to enjoy their honeymoon.

Since last month, there were many versions that assured that the union of Lopez and Affleck had not yet materialized, because the great celebration that, 17 years ago, they had dreamed of having, next to their loved ones and friends was needed. ; yesterday they fulfilled it.

And while JLo was walking down the aisle in a Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a 20-foot train, actress Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck for 13 years, was grocery shopping at a famous convenience store. and wholesale, in South Charleston, west of Virginia, USA.

According to a source from “TMZ”, it is presumed that the actress from “As if I were 30” was invited to the ceremony, however, she decided not to appear, despite the fact that the children she shares with the actor; Violet Anne (16 years old), Seraphina Rose (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old) were present during her father’s union with “the Bronx diva”.

The 50-year-old actress was caught in the corridors of the super, next to her father, William John Garner, and her boyfriend, businessman John Miller, with whom she has officially been in a relationship since 2019. According to the international media, Jennifer is She walked in a very good mood, while she did the pantry and even took some pictures with some people who approached her, with whom she behaved very kindly.

