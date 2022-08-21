What is the best action movie on Netflix

Netflix has great action titles in its catalog, among which are the most expensive movies developed by the platform. The best!

Netflix has interesting action titles in its catalog where it produced some of the most expensive movies on the platform, such as Red Notice with a cast of luxury that includes Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds or the most recent The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, two action films that could well take the title for best but are surpassed by another film.

best action movie Netflix stars the man who brings Thor to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth. We are talking about rescue missionwhich according to the web Rotten Tomatoes It was very well received by the public, which gives it a 70% acceptance rate with more than 2,500 verified reviews. Not only that, The Red N already confirmed a sequel to this story.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary and former SASR operator, who is recruited to rescue Ovi Mahajan, the son of an imprisoned Indian drug lord, who runs away from home to visit a club, where he is kidnapped by law enforcement agents. police officers working for rival drug lord Amir Asif. Ovi’s father refuses to pay a ransom because it would damage his “prestige”.

An action packed movie

In this way Tyler Rake rescues Ovi and kills his captors but his father’s men fail to intentionally transfer the funds. Instead they kill Rake’s teammates to bring Ovi back and prevent any payment to the mercenary group. Ovi escapes and Asif orders an immediate closure of Dhaka, securing all bridges outside of the city.

the character of Chris Hemsworth In this action-packed film, he is willing to do anything to rescue Ovi safe and sound, which he achieves at the end of the film, although his sacrifice must be greater than what this mercenary imagined when he was hired to carry out this job to the beginning of the story. Of course, being in the middle of the war between two drug traffickers is not an easy task.

rescue mission stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan Jr., Randeep Hooda as Saju, Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan, Pankaj Tripathi as Ovi Mahajan Sr., Priyanshu Painyuli as Amir Asif, David Harbor as Gaspar, Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan, Sam Hargrave as Gaetan, and Neha Mahajan as Neysa. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave.