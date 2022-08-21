what is known about the ‘reboda’ of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home. The couple, who already got married last July in Las Vegas, He celebrated his wedding ceremony this Saturday in the actor’s mansion in Georgia (USA), surrounded by family, friends and celebrities.

There are few pictures from the link, but the Daily Mail has published some aerial photographs, probably captured with dronesin which some details of the party are seen.

Jennifer Lopez wore a stunning white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with six meter tail and veil, while Ben Affleck wore a white tuxedo with black pants.





White was the predominant color at the wedding, since the guests were dressed in this tonein addition to the decoration of the mansion where the link was held, in the town of Riceboro.

As stated by the Daily Mailthe end of the party included a fireworks display from a lake on the property to wrap up the night, while dozens of buses went to and from the city of Savannah to transport the couple’s guests.

absences and presences

They didn’t even come to the wedding. Jennifer Garnerex-wife of Ben Affleck, nor Casey Affleck, brother of the groom, due to previous commitments in Los Angeles. yes he came Matt DamonAffleck’s childhood friend, along with his wife, b

George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Smith either Jason Mewes They were some of the characters from the world of cinema and entertainment who did attend the link.

With temperatures of more than 30 degrees, the menu chosen by the bride and groom was very informal: fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, typical dishes from Puerto Ricowhere Jennifer Lopez’s family comes from, oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese.