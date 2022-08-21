What happened to the life of Lisa Marie, Elvis’s daughter?

With a life marked by tragedy, due to the young age he was when his father, Elvis Presley, passed away, Lisa-Marie Presley he made his own path in the world of music thanks to his talent. We tell you what happened to his difficult life.

After the premiere of the movie ‘Elvis’, where the protagonists are Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the figure of the remembered and admired king of rock has once again become relevant. A legend that left a great legacy and, among the relevant figures in his life, is that of his daughter, Lisa-Marie Presley.

The singer-actress-songwriter proudly spoke during the film’s premiere at Graceland: “I was pretty young, but I still remember my dad’s energy. Austin? He nailed it.”

Along the same lines, she added: “Throughout my life, I have suffered one disappointment after another when it comes to the people who have portrayed my father. Bless them, I am sure they had good intentions.”

How he lived the departure of Elvis Presley

Their life It has been full, since childhood, of bitter sentimental moments and family adversities. Lisa-Marie Presley He was born exactly 9 months after his parents, Elvis and Priscilla Presley, were married at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

After her divorce, she lived with her mother. She was only 9 years old when she had to see the dead body of her father on the night of August 16, 1977. She never imagined that this memory of her would have such a lasting effect on her. She has even recalled that the last time she saw the King alive was when she kissed him goodnight at his home in Graceland.

The last image he has is of finding his father’s then-girlfriend, Ginger Alden, desperately trying to wake him up. Sadly, Elvis was lying next to the toilet, face down. What he remembers from that tragic moment is that he yelled, “My dad is dead! He’s suffocated on the carpet.”

It is worth remembering that the artist’s body was not removed immediately from the house after his death. The consolation he had, as he confessed to ‘Time’, was that: “His body was in the house for three days and there was something strangely comforting about it, which made it not necessarily real to me.”

This is how Lisa Marie Presley was seen with Austin Butler in the presentation of “Elvis”

What happened to the life of Lisa Marie Presley

Beyond the fact that, with her professional facet as a composer and singer, she has not managed to achieve even an iota of the success that her father had, the adult life of Lisa-Marie It was marked by very difficult moments.

As for their romantic relationships, most were well-known faces. One of them was the king of pop. Precisely, it is about when she met Michael Jackson in 1975. She was only 7 years old and only in 1992 did they become friends.

In 1994, after divorcing her first husband, Danny Keogh, she and Michael got married, although the marriage lasted only 2 years and was plagued with many problems. They remained friends until the artist’s death in 2009.

In 2002, Lisa Marie ended her engagement to singer John Oszajca. At that very moment, she met the actor Nicolas Cage and the crush between them was immediate. They got married, but in true Britney Spears fashion, it was Cage who ended up filing for divorce after just 107 days of marriage.

In 2006, she bet on love again and married her fourth husband, music producer and guitarist Michael Lockwood. They had twin girls, Finley and Harper. It can be assured that it was the longest and most stable union that she had in her life. life, until it came to an end in 2016.

The hardest moment of his life

After so many weddings and divorces, the hardest blow for Lisa-Marie Presley It was on July 12, 2020, with the suicide of his son, Benjamin Keough. At just 27 years old, he was the second child of the marriage with Danny Keough.

According to a spokesperson for the star, at the time, she stated: “She is completely broken, inconsolable and beyond devastated… She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” Since then, Lisa Marie, the daughter de Elvis, who is currently 54 years old, is active on social networks and often remembers him with emotional messages.

