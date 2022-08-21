What happened to Ezra Miller? – 08/21/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Ezra Miller it is like a traffic accident: it invites, almost forces, to look, even if what you see is a disaster. At least in recent times. Of scandal In scandal, the American actor is the latest addition to the list of infamous stars. The question now seems to be whether Miller will rise from the ashes as Robert Downey Jr. or be consumed in the flames of his scandal.

Miller was born in 1992 in New Jersey and grew up in a home where culture and the arts were valued. Her mother is a singer and her father is a literary editor. The Miller brothers were encouraged to express themselves creatively and artistically, and they did. Ezra learned to sing and had, among other things, the opportunity to act as part of the opera White Raven, by contemporary composer Philip Glass. Later, in 2009, he formed the alternative rock band Sons Of an Illustrious Father along with Josh Aubin and Lilah Larson, with whom he released several albums and of whom there are numerous video clips on YouTube. Miller is the lead singer of the trio.

In addition to giving him a chance to express himself musically, the band also gives Miller another platform to speak up. non-binary, other characteristics of this actor. “I don’t identify myself as a man or a woman. In fact, I even find it hard to identify myself as a human being”, he has said.

Before the row of controversies for which he is now grabbing headlines, Miller was one of the spoiled children of indie cinema, who lives more on festivals, prestige and cinephilia than on box office records. His most outstanding role before entering the mainstream was in the movie We need to talk about Kevin (2011), directed by Lynne Ramsey.

The first film in which Ezra Miller stood out.

The film was the consecration of Miller as an actor to be reckoned with. Before that, he had acted in several television series and the odd movie. In fact, his debut was in a movie at the age of 16. At that age he had decided to drop out of high school to become an actor.

Five years after the role in We Need to Talk About Kevin – where he plays a young man who commits mass murder in his high school – Miller was already in two multi-million dollar franchises: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and the DC Cinematic Universe, playing Flash, the superhero whose power is speed.

Until then, everything was going well. But something happened on the way. Miller became increasingly erratic in public and also somewhat violent. Two years ago, a video went viral in which he is seen grabbing a girl by the neck and throwing her to the ground. That was the first time that the actor began to show a disconcerting facet. But this year it was much worse.

First, he was arrested for grabbing pineapples at a bowling alley. Later, he was arrested yet again when at a party he grabbed a chair, swung it through the air and knocked it over. The chair hit a woman, who reported him. And even that he seems more or less harmless with what would come next.

Recently, the parents of a now-adult woman reported that Miller had sexually manipulated (grooming) their daughter when she was 14 years old. The actor was then 25 years old and had met the girl in an environmental mobilization. They became friends and Miller even paid for her passage to London so that the teenager could go to witness the filming of one of the Fantastic Beasts movies… Currently, Miller is prohibited by law from approaching the young woman.

Also, around the same time that came out, it also came to light that Miller has a woman with her three children living in one of his houses. According to Miller and the woman herself, this was a help to get out of an abusive relationship and domestic violence.

According to the father, Miller took his family and claims he cannot see his children. To further cloud everything, according to Rolling Stone magazine, which revealed the fact, Miller’s home would not be the best for three children from 1 to 5 years old. Among the most worrying, according to the article, is that in Miller’s house there are firearms without control of them. And bullets.

When this was revealed, it was also learned that Miller has more marijuana plants than those allowed for personal consumption by the state of Vermont (where the actor’s property is).

Until very recently, Miller remained defiant. In some of his posts on Instagram he posted cryptic messages but some interpreted them as mockery of criticism and friction with the Police.

However, it seems that the star was convinced (or pressured) to begin the path of rehabilitation. A few days ago, the actor, or rather, his communication advisers, issued a public statement that was released by Variety magazine.

“Having been through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I suffer from complex mental health issues and am in treatment. I want to apologize to all those whom I have alarmed and offended by my conduct in the past. I am committed to working to regain a healthy and productive life.”

It will be a question of whether Miller can keep his word or if his allusion to mental health is more cynicism than anything else.