Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The 6 meter long veil and the guests all in white – Corriere.it

from Maria Teresa Veneziani

J.Lo officially Mrs. Affleck. She marries her in Ralph Lauren with a sinuous dress, Affleck with the white tuxedo jacket. Breaking the tab of never the guests in white

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes for the second time in the longest marriage in history. They are now officially the Benniffer. The aerial photos immortalized the armored ceremony in the actor’s estate in Georgia with spouses and guests, friends and family, all in white standing out on the green lawn of the former plantation. With all due respect to the bon ton that would like the white banned at the wedding for the guests. On the contrary, the couple had clearly indicated which dress code. And it must be admitted that the invasion of white on the green lawn is of great impact (perfect to be instagrammed).

The children all around the 6-meter veil The bride, actress, singer, muse of designers, very attentive to fashion – she never gives up heels even on visits to museums: height declared 1 meter and 64 – showed off a sinuous dress created ad hoc by the American designer Ralph Lauren and, for to add more theatricality, she chose a six meter long veil. Accessory – now indispensable for all brides – which gave all five children of the extended couple a lot to do: Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, as well as Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel , 10 by Affleck. The boys helped the bride support him after the walkway ceremony leading up to the plantation-style house in Riceboro, Georgia. Next to her, the adoring Affleck, with a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, the only variation of total white. All dressed in white – to match the sumptuous floral decorations – were also famous guests such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and even the officiant Jay Shetty, life coach and former Hindu monk.

White for everyone Ms. Affleck, as she has by now decided to be called J.Lo. out of love, among some controversy from the neo feminists, had also chosen white dresses for the first ceremony celebrated in Las Vegas last month. One with vintage Alexander McQueen’s American neckline, preserved for many years with love (as the star pointed out) and one by Zuhair Murad, all in lace (another great trend for 2022 brides). Romance, without exaggerating, because the main ingredient of the Beffiner big party is the party, the fun. The three-day intimate celebration for family and friends – briefly overshadowed by the accident of the groom’s mother falling on the dock – features fireworks and a final picnic.