Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: for the second “yes” a ceremony in white and fireworks

Despite the unexpected event of the past few hours – the accident involving Ben Affleck’s mother – the “Bennifers” managed to get married a second time. The location was the actor’s estate in Georgia and the first shots published by international media, including Page Six And Daily Mailallow you to peek at the most talked about wedding of the year. The singer wore a white Ralph Lauren couture dress complete with a long train and veilwhile he opted for a tuxedo with a white jacket and black trousers. The dresses of the guests are also white, starting from those of the children that J Lo and Ben have had from previous marriages, up to those of VIP friends such as Matt Damon and his wife, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, George Clooney , Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel. After the “yes” and the wedding banquet set up in the garden with simple foods (including fried pork chops, roast chicken, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico, where Lopez’s family comes from) the day ended with a fireworks display of fireworks shot from the floating barge mounted next to the actor’s estate.

