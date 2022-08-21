Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: for the second “yes” a ceremony in white and fireworks

Despite the unexpected event of the past few hours – the accident involving Ben Affleck’s mother – the “Bennifers” managed to get married a second time. The location was the actor’s estate in Georgia and the first shots published by international media, including Page Six And Daily Mailallow you to peek at the most talked about wedding of the year. The singer wore a white Ralph Lauren couture dress complete with a long train and veilwhile he opted for a tuxedo with a white jacket and black trousers. The dresses of the guests are also white, starting from those of the children that J Lo and Ben have had from previous marriages, up to those of VIP friends such as Matt Damon and his wife, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes, George Clooney , Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel. After the “yes” and the wedding banquet set up in the garden with simple foods (including fried pork chops, roast chicken, rice and vegetables, a staple of Puerto Rico, where Lopez’s family comes from) the day ended with a fireworks display of fireworks shot from the floating barge mounted next to the actor’s estate.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
let’s carry on together
the battles we believe in!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights.

But also to be an active part of a community with ideas, testimonies and participation. Support us now.

Thank you
Peter Gomez

Support us now

Payments available

Previous article

Genoa, young man with inline skates on the highway. The sighting in the night along the A10 near Loano. Stopped and fined

next

Next article

Dancing with the stars, Veera Kinnunen: “Fear of losing my son. I spoke to a God I have never considered “

next

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker