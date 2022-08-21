Waiting for the third season, here are the ducks on the set of the second

HBO’s acclaimed teen drama will be back soon with new episodes – meanwhile try not to laugh by watching a video featuring the best bloopers.

For the third season of Euphoriathe acclaimed teen drama by Sam Levinson who made earn a Zendaya her first Emmy, we will have to wait a long time. HBO, then, delights us with an official video that encompasses some of the funniest ducks straight from the set of the second season. Check it out below and discover, among other things, the (real!) Stunts of Zendaya climbing a garbage can.

Euphoria: The second season bloopers

In the video we take a look at several scenes of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) like the one in which they reinterpret a famous sequence of Brokeback Mountain; apparently it was impossible not to laugh as two cowboys. We notice the thousand funny faces of Alexa Demie (Maddy) and the many mistakes of Angus Cloud during his scenes with Maude Apatow. And what about the insects that torment the newcomer Dominic Fike during the recording? Finally, here are Zendaya’s stunts as she tries to get out of a dumpster. “I am an actress, I am an actress”, she repeats to herself. And we can only think, once again, what a talented actress she is.

Euphoria: When is Season 3 out?

You will probably have to be patient quite a bit for the third season of Euphoria. If in the first case, however, the delay was caused by the pandemic, now Zendaya’s many commitments are putting a spanner in the works. The actress is engaged on the set of Dunes 2 therefore the production of season 3 of the series will not be able to start before 2023. After the airing of the finale of the second season, however, the rumor has circulated that it will have to wait until 2024: in that case, it is possible that Euphoria come back right in early 2024.