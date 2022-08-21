Violet Anne was loyal to her mother! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding date coincided with her divorce and for this reason her eldest daughter was the only one who did not attend the event | People | Entertainment

One of the daughters of actor American Ben Affleck marked by his absence marriage between his father and singer Jennifer Lopez. Is about Violet Affleckthe eldest daughter of the relationship between Affleck and also actress Jennifer Garner.

The 16-year-old girl, despite having a good relationship with her new stepmother, had more compelling reasons for not marrying.

Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter is loyal to her mother

According to the web portal Cultura Colectiva, Violet decided to stay at home with her mother while the wedding from her father, because she “is extremely loyal to her mother.”

This is what Violet Anne looks like: Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter who gets along best with Jennifer Lopez is a quiet and romantic 16-year-old teenager

In addition, the date that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose to marry coincides exactly with the day that Ben and Jennifer Garner divorced nine years ago, in 2013, according to various media unofficially reported.

However, 13-year-old Seraphine and 10-year-old Samuel, the two remaining children from the marriage between Affleck and Garner, were accompanying their father on his special day.

Jennifer Lopez’s children present at the wedding

Those who did not miss the opportunity to accompany their mother in her fourth marriage were Max and Emme, the twins born from the past relationship between Jennifer López and Mark Anthony.

Sad or worried? This is what Jennifer Garner was doing while her ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez

The ceremony was quite simple and intimate, according to People en Español, and the couple made the decision to marry quickly and “almost unexpectedly.” But this time, the marriage was a fact, because JLo and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2003, before they both married and had children with different people.

At that time, the couple postponed the wedding with only four days to go, due to media pressure from the paparazzi. Months later, they broke up on good terms. Now, 19 years after their first attempt, the couple have finally joined their lives in marriage. (AND)

We recommend these news