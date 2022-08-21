Venice Film Festival 2022: everything you can’t miss

The 79th Edition of the Venice International Film Festival (from August 31 to September 10) is about to open its doors. After the official announcement of the program, the organization reveals the details of the screenings of the films in the different sections (the box office opened on August 17) and the events that you must mark on the calendar.

Among the great stars of Hollywood and epic stories, this edition promises to be one of the richest in recent years. Bets are already sounding on the favorite title in the Oscar race. Awards season kicks off at the Lido, the court of established filmmakers and new voices.

We present a daily calendar of the most important events on and off the screens. For lovers of vipwatchingwe start the day before with Cinema Danielithe private event held by the president of the jury Julianne Moore (on the 30th at the Hotel Danieli in Venice).

Wednesday, August 31

Opening of the official selection with White Noise (Beyond)a Netflix horror film directed by Noah Baumbach starring Adam Driver Y Greta Gerwig. The Horizons section opens with Princessthe story of a young Nigerian underground woman.

Thursday, September 1

There are two important appointments to which we must be attentive. First of all, to the divine Cate Blanchettwho plays the first German female conductor in Tar (in theaters from November 3) in one of the most anticipated performances. Already Barddirected by the Argentine Alejandro G. Iñárritu, (on Netflix later this year). A film about the crisis of a Mexican documentary filmmaker. The Horizons section proposes the biopic Veraabout the actress Vera Gemma.

Friday September 2

Abel Ferrara presents Padre Pio, with Shia LaBeouf (although the actor will not be at the Lido), in the Authors’ Dayswhile one of the most anticipated films will be presented in competition, Bones & All, of Luca Guadagninowith his pupil Timothy Chalamet, a story of adolescent cannibalism.

Saturday September 3

The documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras on the photographer Nan Goldindefender of the LGBT+ collective, seems to be one of the most impactful stories of the contest, along with Argentina, 1985, starring Ricardo Darin, about the trial of the military of the dictatorship. We are also intrigued by the latest transformation of the ethereal Isabelle Huppert in the unionist (Horizons section) and the horror twist of mia goth in Pearl (out of competition).

In the evening, the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido will host the meeting cinema and fashionorganized by the fashion house Cruciani, and the delivery of the Kineo Award, that recognizes the young revelations (Chiara Vinci, Jacopo Olmo Antinori, Alessandro Piavani and Claudia Marchiori).

Sunday September 4

Elodie debut in the cinema with You mangio il heart, of Pippo Mezzapesa, beside John Anzaldo (Horizons section), while two of the five Italian films are presented in competition. Penelope Cruz (Coppa Volpi 2021) stars L’immensita, of Emanuele Crialese (in theaters from September 15) and Patricia Clarkson, Monica, of Andrea Palaoro. the visionary Darren Aronofsky directs to Brendar Fraser in The Whale.

That same day the first of the two days dedicated to the “Miu Miu Women’s Tales”a female project that is presented at the Jornadas de los Autores.

Monday September 5

Although out of competition, it is still the highlight of the Festival: Don’t Worry Darling of Olivia Wildea futuristic project in which she directs her boyfriend Harry Styles. Before the screening, the costume designer arianne phillips will receive the award Campari Passion for Film.

in contest, Colin Farrell stages the Irish drama about a broken friendship, the spirits of the island (in theaters from February 2, 2023). Carolina Cavalli makes his debut behind the scenes with the story of Amanda (Extra Horizons section) performed by Benedetta Porcaroli.

Tuesday, September 6

tilda swinton presents The Eternal Daughter in competition, and Penelope Cruz repeat with in the marginsdirected by Juan Diego Botto (Horizons section), whom we have recently seen on screen as Margot Robbie’s nemesis in the sequel to The Suicide Squad.

Giani Amelio tells the tragic story of the poet Aldo Braibanti convicted of plagiarism: in Il Signore delle Formiche, with Aelius Germanus Y Luigi LoCascio, (in theaters from September 8) talks about mental health, homosexuality and prejudice.