Two movies to watch with the little ones and enjoy with the family on Disney Plus

Deciding what to see is a journey in itself, but choosing one movie that it is suitable for adults and for the little ones is another adventure. Sometimes the little ones are entertained with stories or movies that a more adult audience does not catch or simply does not attract attention.

Although this usually happens, the older ones must give in to please the smaller ones. Disney has been able to find the middle ground between stories that challenge and appeal to younger viewers and, in turn, that their parents and relatives enjoy in the same way.

There are stories that are suitable for all ages and that mean different things depending on when we see them, for example, a child probably does not understand the background of the Hunchback of Notre Dame completely, but still enjoy the aesthetics, the characters and their songs. On the other hand, the older ones understand in greater depth the context, the discrimination and the underlying cruelty that both Quasimodo and Esmeralda suffer. In any case, it is still an animated film for all ages.

Therefore, to enjoy a night with the family, with popcorn and some soft drinks in between, we want to recommend two options available on the platform so that both adults and children can enjoy, laugh and get excited all together.

Network (2022)

This movie is one of the newest Disney and one of the most mature in terms of the theme. It is ideal to see with children, especially if they are going through adolescence.

Net follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who is perfect, with excellent grades in school and who helps her parents maintain the family temple. She has three great friends and they are all fans of the pop band. Mei is very close to her mother, who constantly watches over her, but one day everything changes when the young woman transforms into a huge red panda. Her whole world will be turned upside down and she will have to deal with the chaos and revolution that comes with adolescence.

It is a tender story about puberty and the changes it brings both physical and mental in oneself as well as the changes it brings in relationships, especially with parents.

This animated comedy film was released earlier this year and was directed by Domee Shi. It will amuse both children and adults and will leave all its viewers thinking.

Mr. Link (2019)

With an all-star cast consisting of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Zaldaña Y emma thompson, Mr Link It was the winner as best film at the Golden Globes, leaving behind other great proposals such as Toy Story 4.

The story centers on Lionel Frost, a myth and monster investigator who travels to the United States to find Mr. Link, a creature that is in danger of extinction. They cross paths, decide to help each other and go on an adventure to find Link’s lost relatives.

The most remarkable thing about this proposal is that the animation is with the technique known as stop motion and thanks to this technique it is possible to appreciate in greater depth the details of the landscapes and the characters. In addition, the one in charge of producing this film is the animation studio Laikawhich continues betting on this technique, and has carried out other successful projects such as Coraline Y Kubo.

