Two interesting proposals on HBO Max to enjoy Amy Adams, who turns 48

The American actress born in Vicenza, Italy, is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Amy Adams turns 48 and we want to mention some of his best films and his career.

In a few years he entered the world of acting, he began participating in small roles in series such as Smallville, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and in 2002 she achieved recognition thanks to her supporting role, Brenda Strong, as Leonardo Dicaprio’s love interest in Catch Me If You Can. Three years later she rose to international fame with junebug, thanks to her performance she was nominated for an Oscar and the world knew her talent as an actress. However, it was in 2007 where she won our hearts with her role as Giselle, the protagonist of Nice to meet you.

In Enchanted shared the screen with Patrick Dempsey and Susan Sarandon. (Source: IMDB)

His career then grew immensely, as did his popularity as he reached larger audiences by participating in man of steel as Louis Lane, the romantic interest of Henry Cavill’s Superman. Furthermore, throughout his career he was six-time Oscar nominee and he won two of the ten nominations he had for the Golden Globes. His talent definitely did not go unnoticed in Hollywood or among the public.

That is why we want to celebrate Amy Adams and her career by mentioning two films in which Amy Adams showcase all your talent.

hit effect

Clint Eastwood is one of the most iconic actors of recent times, he also decided to venture into directing with films like Sully, The Bridges of Madison and Mystic River.

In this film he plays an old baseball scout who is losing his sight, which prevents him from doing his job discovering outstanding players, but his daughter Mickey (Adams) decides to accompany him on his trip to Atlanta to help him. The two do not have the best relationship since Gus is not more affectionate with his daughter nor has he been able to play the role of his father very well. Conflicts between them will arise on this trip, but it will help them get to know each other better.

in shock family dramas will come out and it’s a great directorial debut from Robert Lorenz, who has assisted Eastwood on several of his directorial jobs. They also complete the cast Justin Timberlake and John Goodman.

It is available to watch on HBO Max Argentina, Spain and Mexico.

Eastwood portrays a tough and aloof character, as he has done throughout his career. (Source: IMDB)

The master

Paul Thomas Anderson He is one of the most brilliant and ingenious directors of today. His films stand out for their great performances, for their original stories and for their marked way of telling them. His last movie was Licorice Pizza starring Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor Philip Seymor Hoffman, and Alana Haim.

This dramatic film focuses on Freddie Quell, a veteran who returns home and must adapt to a world without war. He is an alcoholic and finds it difficult to integrate into society, in turn, suffers from post-traumatic stress, begins to work, but does not do very well supporting him. One day he crosses paths with Lancaster Dodd, leader of a religious organization known as The Cause. This character is extremely intelligent and charismatic, over time they become very close to Quell, who ends up becoming his right hand. Over time the organization grows and gains followers, Quell begins to doubt his beliefs and his participation in The Cause.

The film was very well received by critics and the three main actors, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams, received nominations for their performances. It is available to watch on HBO Max Argentina and Mexico.

All three leads received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. (Source: IMDB)

