Top Gun: Maverick | Producer attributes the success of the film to the realism of its scenes

Top Gun: Maverick- 98% began its career in theaters worldwide more than two months ago, and the successes it has achieved throughout this time continue to be amazing. Since its release, the conversation did not wait and both the press and the audience praised the film for the way in which it enveloped the viewer in adrenaline with its sound design and all those visual details that made them feel inside the film.

If something has identified Tom Cruise throughout his career, it is his passion for being the one who does his risk scenes, even if that means a headache for the rest of the production. But it is precisely that detail that offers an extra thrill to viewers. The virtues of the film directed by Joseph Kosinski are many, such as its cast, the performances, the story, its settings, but above all the scenes of the planes in action.

Beyond the path of Maverick with his students and the conflicts with the past, the protagonists here are the planes, but if we look even further, it is the flight and combat scenes to which we can attribute the greatest impact. We are in an era where most productions invest in digital effects which, as expensive as it may be, saves them the risk of their stars or investment in actual aerial vehicles as well as cast training.

However, it seems that it was this risk that meant the success of Top Gun: Maverick, or that is what Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the tape, attributes it to. According to what he explained during his meeting with Entertainment Weeklypeople can get tired of so many computer generated special effects, and the fact that a film takes the liberty of showing something real that also makes the audience feel part of the adventure, will have a positive response.

It’s always the characters, the themes, the story [los que atrapan al público]. That’s what it’s about, it’s about the thrill, it’s about bringing Iceman back, it’s about seeing a real movie. You are in the [avión] F-18 just like those actors. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18… You can see the struggles of what they’re doing, what they’re going through. All that is real, that is not invented. I think audiences have been seeing a lot of CGI, which is wonderful, I see the same movies, but it’s also nice to see the real deal and be part of a camaraderie of characters that rise up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be. be.

Bruckheimer took the opportunity to talk about the talent behind the great effects offered by Marvel and DC blockbusters, assuring that much of their success lies there, but people also want to see more realistic things that, just as they see the aviators of away in real life, experience the experience of being inside one of these aircraft, with its natural movements, pressure, etc.

So far, the belated sequel to Top Gun: The Passion and Glory – 54% is not only the highest grossing movie of all those starring Tom Cruise, but it has already surpassed The Avengers – 92%, Titanic- 88% and Avengers: Infinity War – A top-grossing 79% at the US box office, it has been hailed by many critics and fans as proof that a sequel can outperform the original.