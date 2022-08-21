‘Top Gun. Maverick’ already surpasses ‘Infinity War’ in the US box office record

the great Top Gun. Maverick has become a phenomenon, a fact that the movie buff rejoices because it is a block buster than before and because, in bad times for cinema in theaters (largely due to the decisions of the majors), rewards the strong commitment of Tom Cruise for the experience on the big screen.

The film and its star continue to be successful, since in the history of the American box office it has surpassed Avengers. infinity war (2018), a very representative circumstance of the scope achieved taking into account the importance of Marvel’s blockbuster as the first part of the great stage closure.

The sequel to the eighties classic has risen to the sixth position of the highest-grossing films in history in the United States. Released at the end of May, it has grossed 679 million dollars compared to the 678 million obtained infinity war. Success was already in sight (although such a later performance was perhaps not expected) when he made more than $160 million on Memorial Day.

The work of Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on oblivionhave options to unseat another Marvel blockbuster from fifth place in the local historical ranking, Black Panther (2018), which achieved 700 million dollars. further away they are Avatar (fourth with 760 million), Spider Man. no way home (third with 804 million), Avengers. end game (858 million) and StarWars. The Force Awakens, at the top with 936 million. In these historical series we must not forget the changes due to inflation.

As for weeks in the top 5 from the box office, Top Gun. Maverick endured no less than ten consecutive. It was the first film starring Cruise to gross more than $100 million in one weekend in the United States and earn more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.. In the international market it has more than 700 million, and that has not been exhibited in countries like China or Russia.

