‘Top Gun 2’: Tom Cruise Indicted for Committing Crimes Against Humanity – CINEMABLEND

Actress Leah Remini criticized Tom Cruise and his practice of Scientology amid the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The actress Leah Remini criticized Tom Cruise in the midst of the success that has been Top Gun: Maverick box officethe film that became the actor’s most successful premiere.

Last Saturday, Remini said through his social networks that Cruise “knows exactly what goes on in scientology” adding, “Don’t let the movie star charm fool you.”

Leah Remini —who left Scientology after 35 years, in 2013— shared a screenshot of a Facebook post by her friend and former Scientologist Claire Headley, in which she called out Cruise for his “crimes against humanity.” Headley said that the actor promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed his entire family.

Post by Leah Remini.



He also said that he will not see Cruise’s new movie: “No, I will not watch the movie or support or approve of this scam. Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he supports and the abuses that organization commits. I worked with him while I was there.”.

Paramount Pictures sued for copyright of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Leah Remini thanked Headley for her courage because, as the actress says, she has continued to speak out despite ongoing attacks from Scientology. Remini has stated since her release from the institution that Cruise was one of the reasons she left her.“He is very aware of the abuses that occur in Scientology. He has been a part of that.”he said in a 2018 interview with Daily Beast.

In 2016, Remini launched the series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermathin which he spoke about his departure from Scientology and with alleged victims of abuse within the institution.