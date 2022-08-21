Titanic, by James Cameron, what did critics say about this classic at its premiere?

When it comes to romantic movies, surely several names come up in the conversation, but there are very few who are that difficult to find hybrid between romantic film of epic proportions and cultural phenomenon and massive box office success within the history of cinema. titanica- 88% far exceeded any expectations at the time of its release, which arrived on December 19, 1997 in the United States, and the previous month with a premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival, causing reviews of the film went around the world until its premiere in the rest of the countries, always surrounded by very positive comments.

The movie of james cameron would have had a premiere in the summer of that year, since 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures, the companies that had co-financed the project, expected to have it ready for July 2 of that year since it is at that time that the studios they can take advantage of more lucrative ticket sales than at any other time of the year. However, the film’s visual effects were too complicated for it to be ready when the studios wanted it. There was a delay in its release date to December 19 so it could be ready the way Cameron wanted it to be, but this fueled rumors that the film was a disaster and they were trying to “fix” it.

An advance screening of the film had to be shown a few days after the confirmation of its new release date to prove that it was not the disaster that was said, and the reactions that came out helped the public recover the expectations that it would be a good story. Interestingly, its release in December also showed that it can be a great month to release movies, at least those that have the potential to become blockbusters.

titanica wraps a love story in that of a tragedy, with historical and fictional aspects when narrating the sinking of the RMS Titanic, a maritime catastrophe that occurred in 1912, which caused the death of 1,500 people after its collision with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean . This event alternates with the story of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Winslet (Rose DeWitt Bukater). Jack is portrayed as a poor orphan who wins two third-class tickets for the Titanic in a poker game and travels with his friend Fabrizio. . He is attracted to Rose at first sight; she is a 17-year-old girl who is forced to get engaged to a 30-year-old man so that she and her mother can maintain their upper-class status after her father’s death leaves the family in debt.

The film portrays their secret relationship with the back of the corridors of the luxurious ship, and manages to do everything right to combine a disaster movie with an epic romance. It went down in history as one of the most acclaimed both in critics and in its commercial performance, almost to the point of being unattainable for other productions, at least at first. It has grossed over $2 billion worldwide, including from the film’s various theatrical re-releases, and was also the first title to cross the $1 billion mark.

Titanic also achieved a record 14 Oscar nominations and won a total of 11 statuettes, which also meant that it far surpassed several award-winning movie classics at the time and tied for Ben-Hur – 88% for being another film that managed to take the same number of Oscars. considerate

Richard Williams of Guardian:

titanica is, after all, and despite being prohibited for children under 12 years, a film for children of all ages, for those willing to be amazed by a parade of wonders and eager to let go.

henry sheehan of Orange County Register:

Cameron has filled this saga almost to bursting point with storylines and themes ranging from romance to exposition, from parables of hubris to industry celebrations. This is a great expansion film because he urgently needs to be.

Adrian Martin of The Age:

Ultimately, it’s Cameron’s overweening ambition to layer a grand journey of the human spirit on top of all the thrills, spills, and rivets that hamper his epic, making it enjoyable but mediocre.

Jeff Strickler’s Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Visually, the film is undeniably impressive; no question where all the money went. As love stories go, this one is solid, but it’s far from special.

Sandra Hall of Sydney Morning Herald:

Cameron has expanded and elaborated, and it has to be said, in circumstances like these, greatness has its own fascination.

Robert W. Butler of Kansas City Star:

That’s why movies were invented.

The young lovers, played by the talented Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, are beautiful and blessed to meet, and their story, told by the old woman, humanizes an event overwhelming in its scope and impact.

David Denby’s New York Magazine/Vulture:

Winslet is incredibly vivid in her emotional transparency. She easily masters the American accent, as well as the smug pride of an upper-class young woman.

Bob Fenster’s Arizona Republic:

Is Titanic worth the $6 admission fee? Absolutely. It’s a spectacular disaster movie nested within a superior drama about great love and great loss.

alexander walker of London Evening Standard:

Interpreting the tragedy as the story of two people who find love a little late sounds good in theory. But what about the many hundreds who simply met their deaths? They are still leftovers and computerized waste.

Terry Lawson of Detroit Free Press:

The resourceful Cameron and his effects team have created indelible and realistic images… Where Titanic breaks loose is in the creation of indelible or realistic people.

Manohla Dargis from:

Cameron excels at big scenes and muscular action; it’s the little things, like emotional nuances and complicated characters, that he can’t handle well.

Tara Brady from Irish Times:

Forget Celine Dion’s hellish heart. This movie goes on and on.

Geoff Brown from Times (UK):

Despite all the slow scripting and heavy weight of special effects, this giant of cinema still has the power to shake us and touch our souls.

