three days, fireworks and Ralph Lauren dress

Now it is official. Jennifer Lopez (53 years old) and Ben Affleck (49) have said ‘yes, I do’ this Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the impressive Georgian mansion owned by the actor. It was last July 16 when the couple married for the first time. That wedding was nothing more than a small family ceremony, after obtaining a marriage license, in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

At that link, JLo and Affleck only had the presence of the mother and her two children, the twins Emma and Max (14), fruit of her marriage to the Latin singer Mark Anthony (53). But this time everything has been different. According to what has transpired in the media, the great banquet has had a hundred guests, all dressed in white, and also on this occasion the children that Affleck had with the actress have been witnesses Jennifer Garner (fifty): violet (16), seraphine (13), and Samuel (10).

For the ceremony, as reported by the magazine People, JLo wore a custom-made dress from the American firm Ralph Lauren. The piece had a long train and an even longer tulle veil. In the purest Latin style, the originality of the design lay in the back, which was completely uncovered, as well as short sleeves and ruffles on the skirt.

[Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck ya son marido y mujer: así fue su boda secreta en la más estricta intimidad]

See all the photos from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia wedding https://t.co/NyWVEKoh5P pic.twitter.com/2u8EWFkBG6 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2022

According to the first images, the stunning dress would not have embroidery, but it would be completely smooth. Like the rest of the guests and the bride herself, Ben Affleck wore a white tuxedo, although with pants and black bow tie. The five little ones of both artists were also dressed in white.

The main act of the wedding took place on Saturday, but in reality on Friday night there was already what in the United States they call an essay and in Spain we know it as a pre-wedding. This Sunday, all the guests will celebrate the third day of the love of bennifer with a farewell lunch.

The white wedding chairs of the artists prepared for the ceremony.

gtres

In the photographs you can see the decoration in the gardens of the estate, where you can see flowers, decorations, a grand piano and tables with white tablecloths, of course, near the dock from where the couple arrived, which walked down a white carpet to the altar. The fireworks display took place on the same stage.

The link has been officiated by Jay Shettya well-known face in the United States, a former Hindu monk turned presenter of podcast and now a close friend of jlo and ben.

Among the famous guests, the actor Matt Damon (51) and his wife, Luciana Barroso (46), the film director kevin smith (52), presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel (54) and the powerful agent of Hollywood stars Patrick Whitesell (57). The total amount to which the cost of the wedding amounts is eight million euros.

Follow the topics that interest you