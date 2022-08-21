Three Ben Stiller movies to laugh non-stop and where to watch them

ben stiller began his career in 1987, but it was after his performance in crazy about mary who established himself as one of the best comedians of his generation. He is funny, charismatic, and super talented, which has made him a crowd favorite. Here we present some of the comedies in which he has participated that you cannot stop seeing.

3 Ben Stiller Comedies Worth Watching

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore features a duo that is guaranteed to bring lots of laughs and fun: Adam Sandler Y ben stiller. Although the protagonist of A night at the museum in this movie he has a smaller role, which is not even in the credits, the reality is that he steals all the attention during his appearance. ben stiller plays Hal L., a cruel, renegade and very particular nursing home administrator, who contrasts with the character of Adam Sandler who stars in this movie.

Ben Stiller in Happy Gilmore.

A Night at the Museum (2006)

This title is the first of the trilogy of A night at the museum and for us it is the best. ben stiller plays Larry Daley, the caretaker of the museum where objects come to life. He must try to make sure that no one leaves the building so that the next day everything is as if nothing had happened, but obviously that will not happen. It is a very entertaining movie that if it leaves you wanting more you can continue with A Night at the Museum 2: The Battle of the Smithsonian Y A night at the museum 3: The secret of the tomb.

A Night at the Museum featured performances by Robin Williams, Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, among others.

Mad About Mary (1998)

crazy about mary It’s a great movie, but you have to watch it keeping in mind that perhaps there are some scenes that are already out of place. If that doesn’t bother you and you’re a fan of ben stilleryes or yes you have to see this story that for many is one of the best that the actor has done.

This film, which was the one that catapulted him to fame, tells the story of Ted Stroehmann, a young man who after finishing school loses contact with the girl of his dreams. Years go by and he can’t forget her, so he decides to look for her, only to realize that they weren’t meant to be together.

The pair of ben stiller Y Cameron Diaz It was explosive and took many nominations. crazy about mary was nominated for Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and took home four of the eight awards for MTV Movie & TV Awards to which it was nominated, among which are the recognition as Best Film.

Bonus: Zoolander (2001)

If after seeing the three films that we mentioned before you still want to continue seeing a little more of Ben Stiller, you can’t stop watching Zoolander. This film, starringr Ben Stiller Y Owen Wilson, is bizarre, extravagant, very funny and fun. It is definitely out of the ordinary. Many popular memes, gestures and expressions have emerged from this film.

Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller in Zoolander.

