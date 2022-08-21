Thor: Love and Thunder – The Aztec God and his headdress in these behind-the-scenes photos from the film

Thor: Love and Thunder, the Aztec God and his headdress in these unpublished behind-the-scenes photos from Taika Waititi’s film.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the last hours the costume designer and sculptor James Woodley posted on his profile Instagram some behind-the-scenes photos of Thor: Love and Thunder which show in more detail the Aztec god from Talocan – an ancient civilization hidden in the depths of the ocean that will be introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – and her headdress. Below you can find the photos:

As we know, Atlantis they Atlanteans they will have a different name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to avoid confusion with Aquaman (2018) of the A.D, in which a hyper-technological Atlantis was represented and also inhabited by ancient marine creatures believed to be extinct. The Namor (Tenoch Huerta) of the MCU, along with his people, instead they will be based on the cultures of the pre-Columbian peoples, mainly the Aztecs, and the name given to the Atlantean film is another demonstration of this choice. In fact, the name Talocan, not present in the comics, is a reference to Tlālōcānone of the havens of Aztec myth, a place of eternal spring ruled by Tlāloc, God of rain and fertility. This afterlife was intended for those who had drowned in floods or storms, killed by lightning while sailing or perished due to water-related diseases, which makes it clear why it was chosen to give this new name to the underwater kingdom. of Atlantis.