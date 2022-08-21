Thor Love and Thunder: first images of Christian Bale as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods

After having Cate Blanchett as the star villain in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel did not have it easy at all to find a new enemy at the height of her and the God of Thunder. However, and in the absence of seeing it in action, the study seems to have hit the key when choosing Christian Bale. The award-winning actor, Oscar for best supporting actor for The Fighter and eternal dark knight in our memory, he looks terrifying in the latest trailer for Thor Love and Thunder, where he plays Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Who is Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods?

the character of Gorr is a recent appearance in the comics, where he was first shown in Thor: God of Thunder #2, an issue published by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in early 2013. As you can tell from his nickname, Gorr is a galactic assassin who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor included. motivated by a tragic personal story in which no one came to his aid for more prayers and prayers he recited, Gorr finds himself in deep an unstoppable journey of revenge which Thor can only put an end to with the help of the valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson in the film), Korg (who will be played by Taika Waititi, the film’s own director) and his great lovenow turned into Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

We’ll see if Gorr is as successful on the big screen as he is in the comics, where being so young hasn’t stopped him from winning the hearts of fans and becoming one of the favorite villains of the Marvel universe. We will leave doubts when Thor Love and Thunder opens in theaters next July 8, 2022, just a month after the premiere of Ms. Marvel on Disney +, the new superhero series that prepares the platform for June 8. The rest of the overwhelming schedule of Marvel series and movies can be found in this article.