this was their second wedding

A month after marrying in secret and in an intimate ceremony in Las VegasJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated this weekend his wedding in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, an event in which the white color reigned and was attended by family and celebrities. The Daily Mail newspaper published this Sunday a complete photo gallery of the ceremony held on Saturday, with photos taken from the air, in which the bride and groom walking down the white carpet accompanied by their children. “JLo” chose a flowing white mermaid dress with a train, designed by Ralph Lauren, and covered her head with a very long veil placed over an updo. Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white shirt and jacket. and bow tie and black pants.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. The three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emme and Max, that the 53-year-old singer had with Marc Anthony. All of them dressed in white, just like the guests, who according to Daily Mail received the bride and groom shouting “Bennifer”, as the couple is popularly known. The ceremony was held on a plantation owned by the actor in Georgia, in the southeastern United States, in a mansion valued at 8.9 million dollars, although the food enjoyed by the guests was more “informal”, with a menu consisting of barbecue and traditional Puerto Rican food – pork chops, rice and vegetables – as well as southern food, macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Among the guests, who were transported to the house in white buses, were actor Matt Damon with his wife, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. Other actors such as George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel. Neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, attended, despite being invited. Although the ceremony took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Affleck and Lopez were married in July in a small family ceremony in Las Vegas. a few months after announcing their engagement. The couple met again in early 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their wedding plans and going their separate personal ways.