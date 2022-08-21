This was the menu of his wedding with barbecue and macaroni – El Financiero

A month after running away to Las Vegas to get married, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez remarriedthis time with a three-day party at the actor’s mansion in the state of Georgia, where they served a lavish banquet which included barbecue, traditional southern food in the United States.

The event was attended by major celebrities such as actors Matt DamonRenee Zellweger, George Clooney, Jason Mewes and the director kevin smith; Despite being invited, they did not attend the ceremony Casey Affleck nor the ex-wife of the interpreter of Batman: Jennifer Gardner.

In the event everything was decorated in white, from the huge carpet on which the bride and groom walked and even the guests came in that color; according to the medium Page Six, the celebration included live music and a fireworks display.

It should be noted that the house was built in 2000, Affleck bought it in 2003; was formerly a rice plantation Known as Hampton Pastures and owned by Roswell King, its history dates back to before the Civil War.

In accordance with Daily MailBefore, the homes of the people in slavery on the plantation were on the same island where the house is now and there is a cemetery for those who died, it is in an unmarked place on the property.

‘Bennifer’s’ wedding menu

The guests enjoyed jack daniels barrels that had been sent to the property.

While the wedding menu stood out for Georgian and Puerto Rican regional foodthe country from which Jennifer Lopez’s family comes.

As revealed by the Daily Mailthe party was characterized by cymbals casual with fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, traditional Puerto Rican preparations; along with other barbecue delicacies.

They also served oven roasted Chicken and mac and cheese, the couple embraced southern cuisine at their Georgia wedding.

Georgia is a state in the south of the United States, a country where the so-called southern food refers to a diverse cuisine prepared below the Mason-Dixon line and east of Texas; it is characterized by a French, Irish, African, native and Spanish base.

Among the variety barbecue is representative of southern foodthe famous barbecue in that country it is prepared in the style of a barbecue, it is an outdoor technique, it is also called pit barbecue.

This technique results in smoked meatwhich can be chicken, beef or pork, in the past oak and walnut were used to cook it and this was also impregnated in its flavor.

It is usually accompanied by coleslaw or potato salad and with special barbecue sauces that have ingredients such as vinegar, pepper, tomato, molasses, mustard base; this same mixture is used as a marinade before cooking.