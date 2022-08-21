This was the day Sylvester Stallone had to sell his dog

Kenya Sanchez

05.07.2022 11:00:00

Although today Sylvester Stallone is one of the most memorable actors in Hollywood with hits like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, the life of the New Yorker was not always kind, there was a complicated season that forced him to ditch his best friend, his dog Butkus.

It’s hard to think that this veteran of the Oscar and Golden Globe nominated cinema had a sad and bitter story on his way to fulfill his dream of reaching the big screen, however, it was like that before his opportunity came at 29. year old.

During 1971 he lived in a small apartment next to his bullmastiff breed dog named Butkus and although rent and food problems were something he experienced every month, he felt the company of his pet:

“When I was 26 I was broken and didn’t know where my life was going. He had a pair of pants, shoes with holes in them, and dreams of reaching as high as the sun. He had my dog ​​’Butkus’, my best friend, my confidant. He always laughed at my jokes and put up with me,” he recalls.

The anecdote that he highlighted as the hardest moment he lived was the day he was forced to sell your pet for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven due to the impossibility of feeding him.

Stallone never gave up his dream of being an actor, and one night, at the age of 28, he watched the fight between Chuck Wepner and Muhammad Ali on television, which was quite a sight for his eyes, he was fascinated with what happened in the ring and from there came the inspiration for the script of ‘Rocky’.

Shortly after this happened, the actor managed to sell the ‘Rocky’ script for $350,000, receiving a $35,000 down payment, which he used to get his dog back. The actor recalls that it took him three days to locate him and when he managed to find his new owner, he asked for 15 thousand dollars in exchange for Butkus:

“Soon after, like a miracle, I sold the ‘Rocky’ movie script and was able to get it back. The new owner knew I was desperate and made me pay $15,000…it was worth every penny!” he revealed.

For Stallone, Butkus was important, in fact the canine was present when he wrote the script for ‘Rocky’, he even joked and went so far as to say that the idea of ​​the film was from his dog, “but don’t tell anyone”, he mentioned to his Instagram followers, so he did not doubt that this appeared in the first two movies of the famous boxer before he died of a heart attack in 1981.

Did you already know this story?