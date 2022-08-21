This phrase from The Shining was totally improvised

The glow It is a film that is full of memorable scenes. One of them has a phrase that passed to posterityand the credit for this goes to Jack Nicholsonwho improvised it thinking of an American television classic.

The scene in question is known to the vast majority of people, even those who have not seen The glowthe movie of Stanley Kubrick based on the novel by Stephen King.

Jack Nicholsonin his character of the self-conscious writer Jack Torranceis in his room Overlook Hotel and seeks to reach his wife at all costs, who is locked in the bathroom.

For this he has an ax, which he uses to make a hole and break down the wooden door that separates them. When he finds enough space to insert his head, he looks inside and launches the now iconic phrase: “Here’s Johnny”.

This line was completely improvised by Jack Nicholsonwho recalled that the American television host, Johnny Carson, presented himself like this at the time of starting his program.

What cannot be known is whether the protagonist of classics like Chinatown Y Trapped without exit He was aware that his occurrence would go down in the great history of cinema as one of the most memorable phrases.

The Shining: other curiosities linked to the famous bathroom scene

Stanley Kubrick (2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange) was a director who worked with great intensity and enormous obsession with details. So much so that it is rumored that he himself typed each of the 500 pages that say “so much work and no fun have turned Jack into a boring guy.”

In The Shining, Jack Nicholson gave one of the best performances of his career.

Also it is said that the emblematic scene of Nicholson and the ax took about 3 days to shoot and that a total of 60 doors were required. This would have been influenced by Kubrick’s obsession with getting the perfect shot and Jack’s previous experience as a volunteer firefighter, which caused him to break the door too quickly.

Finally, this scene from The Shining hides a reference to a classic silent movie. It is The Ghost Wagon, which was directed by Victor Sjostrom and released in 1921.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these curiosities linked to The glow and the famous ax scene?