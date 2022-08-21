This is what the 100 thousand dollar car that Shawn Mendes drives looks like

We are talking about the Mercedes Benz G valued at 100 thousand dollars that the artist Shawn Mendes occasionally drives through the streets of Los Angeles. Slide and find out all the details of this expensive vehicle!

Shawn Mendes is a renowned Canadian singer, songwriter and model. In which he had a rise to fame after his two-year relationship with pop star Camila Cabello, managing to release three studio albums, three world tours and being number 1 on the “Billboard 200” with his album “Handwritten”. Fact that was undoubtedly enhanced by the media boom that the couple had in those times.

Among the highlights of his work, is the winner of the year for “Shawn Mendes” and “Señorita” at the American Music Awards, best collaboration in “Señorita” at the Billboard Music Awards”, several nominations at the Grammy Awards and winner of the best song of 2019 at the “People’s Choice Awards”, among others. Thanks to his short, but very successful career, the Canadian managed to raise a large amount of money by investing it in his most expensive personal vehicle so far.

It is a Mercedes-Benz G 500, a 5-door SUV with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Despite not having too many functions, we can highlight inside heated front seats with lumbar support, exterior mirrors with electrical adjustment and rain sensor.

Under its hood rest 421 Horsepower with a maximum torque of 610 Nm and a V8-cylinder engine. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 210 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. . My favorite part of the car? A 3-slat chrome-effect radiator grille and sporty stainless steel pedals with rubber studs, giving the car in question a certain class.

Although we are not talking about a car with great luxuries inside, it is a vehicle that great lovers of trucks value thanks to the power of the engine and its easy adaptation to different styles of routes. Fact that should be highlighted taking into account the different paths that can be found in the United States.