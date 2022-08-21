This is what Rihanna looks like two months after giving birth to her first child

In mid-May, the Barbadian singer Rihanna became a mother for the first time with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky. Two months after giving birth, the artist’s fans wonder how she is and how she currently looks.

Some days ago, Rihanna He reappeared in public at the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris, France, an event he attended to accompany his partner, who had a presentation at the festival.

Throughout his career, Rihanna She has been characterized by wearing flashy outfits and is considered one of the best dressed stars in show business.

Rihanna comeback in Paris.

This is what Rihanna looks like today

On this occasion, the singer appeared wearing a set of sportswear, but she did not neglect glamour, as she added several accessories to her outfit, among which a luxurious pearl necklace drew attention. She also decided to accompany her look with a very striking hairstyle.

Some fans pointed out that Rihanna She still has a few extra pounds compared to how she looked before her pregnancy, but there is no doubt that she is regaining her figure and enjoying her first child to the fullest.

Rihanna met A$AP Rocky in 2012. However, they did not start a relationship immediately, as the singer had the rapper in the “friend zone” for many years.

A couple of years ago they finally started their romance and began to appear together in public. And in late 2021, some noted that Rihanna She wore a bulging belly, for which the Barbadian artist had to confirm her pregnancy.

