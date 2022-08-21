This is what Meryl Streep looked like in her first movie

The trajectory of meryl streep in cinema it already covers some 70 movies and a significant number of awards and nominations. It all started in 1977 with Julia, a film directed by Fred Zinnemann. At that time the American actress I was about 26 years old.

Just a few years were enough for meryl streep She won a place in cinema that she would never leave: that of being one of the most talented and recognized actresses.

