This is what Meryl Streep looked like in her first movie

The trajectory of meryl streep in cinema it already covers some 70 movies and a significant number of awards and nominations. It all started in 1977 with Julia, a film directed by Fred Zinnemann. At that time the American actress I was about 26 years old.

Just a few years were enough for meryl streep She won a place in cinema that she would never leave: that of being one of the most talented and recognized actresses.

Born on June 22, 1949, she was trained in the world of acting at a young age and took her first steps in the theater, especially in cities like New York and New Jersey.

Determined to make movies, she began to appear at a series of auditions, although without much success. It was around 1977 when she had her first big chance: she was selected to be part of the movie Julia.

After this participation, Meryl’s career would take off quickly, since the following year she acted in The Sniper (with Robert DeNiro Y Christopher Walken), and in 1979 in Manhattan (of Woody Allen) Y Kramer vs. Kramer.

Both The Sniper and Kramer vs. Kramer also marked the starting point for what would be a constant in his career: the nominations for the Oscar awards.

He won the first of the 3 he has so far precisely thanks to the work he did on the film in which he stars alongside Dustin Hoffmann.

Julia: why you have to see Meryl Streep’s first movie

The fact that it is the first film in which the actress of great titles like The bridges of Madison, the orchid thief Y The Devil Wears Prada in itself gives a more than special interest to this film released in 1977.

However, it is a work that shines on its own merits and that focuses on the story of two friends who seek to meet again in the times of Nazi Europe.

This is what Meryl Streep looked like in her film debut

Julia has the leading role of stellar figures such as Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave. As for Streep, she plays a secondary role, but of great relevance to the plot of the film.

Taking all of the above into account, would you like to see Juliathe first movie of the extensive filmography of meryl streep?